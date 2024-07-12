Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A total of 19 motorcyclists were issued with a traffic offence report for excessive speed during a two wheels campaign in Northamptonshire.

Officers from Northamptonshire Police’s Roads Policing and Safer Roads Teams joined colleagues from across the UK to take part in proactive patrols on our county’s roads in the annual two wheels campaign week of action.

Throughout June, officers carried out patrols using the force’s motorcycle fleet.

According to police, officers engaged with a total of 73 two-wheeled users. Of those, 20 were riding motorcycles, mopeds, or scooters under 125cc while 30 people were travelling on machines over 125cc. A further 13 were cyclists and 10 were on e-scooters.

Northamptonshire Police took part in a two wheel campaign.

While most of the motorcyclists were observed abiding riding responsibly and within the law, 19 riders were issued with a Traffic Offence Report (TOR) for excessive speed while another rider received words of advice.

A further 11 riders received TORs and 39 riders were issued with words of advice for various other offences including careless and inconsiderate riding and not being in proper control of a vehicle, as well as minor defects.

In addition to this, one rider was given a Section 59 warning for riding an off-road motorbike in Kettering, while 14 cyclists were also issued with words of advice in relation to the manner of their riding.

Roads Policing Inspector Ian Wills said: “Our priority is to reduce casualties on our roads, and cyclists and motorcyclists feature disproportionately in road collisions in the UK, including in Northamptonshire.

“Motorcyclists, cyclists, and more recently e-scooter riders, are some of the most vulnerable road users, and this campaign provided the opportunity to shine the spotlight and promote safety for riders of two-wheeled machines, whether through education or enforcement, and encourage all road users to be observant and courteous when sharing our road space.

“Although this campaign has finished, in partnership with our Northamptonshire Safer Roads Alliance partners, we continue to proactively raise awareness of the issues which two-wheel riders can face and reduce the risk to them and other road users.”

For more information about road safety and crime prevention tips to keep your two-wheeled vehicles safe, visit the police website.