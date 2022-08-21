18-year-old in serious condition following assault in Northampton town centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An 18-year-old is in a serious condition in hospital following an assault in Northampton town centre.

The incident happened on Saturday (August 20) in Abington Street at its junction with Market Square at around 4.30pm.

Northamptonshire Police is now appealing for witnesses.

DCI Shelley Nichols said: “The 18-year-old-victim was walking with his partner when he was assaulted and he remains in a serious condition in hospital.

“We would appeal to anyone that was in the area at the time of the incident and may have witnessed what happened to please come forward and speak with our investigators.

“I would also like to appeal to the person responsible for this assault to come forward.”

A spokeswoman for the force added: “While officers will be examining CCTV in the area, we know at this time of day the town centre will still have been busy and it is likely people witnessed this incident.”