An 18-year-old man from Irthlingborough has been charged with murder after another teen died as a result of injuries sustained during an assault in Northampton.

Braydon Phillips, aged 18, of Park Road, Irthlingborough appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (August 24) to face the murder charge.

Phillips appeared at the hearing and spoke only to confirm his name. Magistrates sent the case to Northampton Crown Court where Phillips will appear on Friday (August 26). He has been remanded in custody.

A cordon set up in Abington Street following the assault on Saturday (August 20). An 18-year-old has been charged with murder.

The charge relates to an incident that took place in Abington Street at its junction with Market Square at around 4.30pm on Saturday (August 20).

An 18-year-old was punched a number of times, according to police and died in hospital as a result of his injuries on Monday (August 22).

Northamptonshire Police have now named the victim as Kyle Ghanie. Police say specialist officers continue to support the victim’s family.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, said: “I would like to thank all of the witnesses who have come forward in relation to this case so far but would continue to appeal for anyone who hasn’t yet made contact to please do so.

“Our thoughts continue to be with Kyle’s family, partner and friends at this awful time, and specialist officers continue to support them.”