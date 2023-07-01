News you can trust since 1897
17-year-old boy airlifted to hospital following 'horrific' knife attack near Northampton park

The incident happened at around 4.45pm today
By Katie Wheatley
Published 1st Jul 2023, 21:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 21:34 BST

A 17-year-old boy has been airlifted to hospital following a knife attack close to the Racecourse in Northampton.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack, which happened at about 4.45pm today (Saturday, July 1), close to the Bat and Wickets pub in Bailiff Street, Lower Mounts.

The victim suffered a serious hand injury in the assault.

Police at the scene this evening. Picture: Logan MacLeodPolice at the scene this evening. Picture: Logan MacLeod
Police at the scene this evening. Picture: Logan MacLeod
A scene guard is in place this evening around the Bailiff Street-Watkin Terrace junction, and police officers are carrying out house-to-house inquiries in the area as well as appealing for any CCTV or dashcam footage.

The incident happened close to the Racecourse and police are hoping anyone in the area at the time, who may have seen something, will come forward to assist the investigation.

Det Chief Insp Nickie Deeks said: “This was an horrific attack which was carried out at a busy time of day. We are appealing for anyone with any information to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident 348 of 01/07/2023.”