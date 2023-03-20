16-year-old Kettering boy arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary after PD Olly tracks him down

A 16-year-old Kettering boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary after Police Dog Olly tracked him down.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday (March 18) when three males were seen trying to break into garages in Hodge Way.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Shortly before 2.40am on Saturday we received a report that three males dressed in black were breaking into garages in Hodge Way, Kettering.

"Officers were deployed, and PD Olly and his handler tracked from the scene and a group of males were stopped in Poplar Road, Kettering.

"One of the males – a 16-year-old boy from Kettering was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary other than a dwelling with intent to steal.

"He has since been released on police bail pending further investigations.”

Anyone who may have information which could assist with this investigation is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 23000164687.