16 drink-drivers sentenced at court following police crackdown in Northamptonshire over Christmas

Some drink-drivers arrested and charged during a Christmas crackdown in Northamptonshire have already faced a court.

Northamptonshire Police ran a campaign to name all drink-drivers arrested over the festive period in 2022, but extended it to include the FIFA World Cup, too.

The six-week crackdown saw 146 people arrested either on suspicion of driving or being in charge of a vehicle while over the limit for either drugs or alcohol, or failing to provide a sample.

Many of those have already been sentenced at a Northampton Magistrates’ Court hearing.

The latest sentences from the Christmas crackdown are:

• Alexandru Todrica, 39, of Turner Street, Northampton, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on Christmas Day (December 25) and appeared at court on December 26. He was disqualified from driving for 36-months as well as ordered to complete an unpaid work requirement and a community order.

• Pawel Czarniecki, 40, of Kings Street, Wellingborough, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on November 22 and appeared at court on December 5. He was disqualified from driving for 22-months, fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

• Jerome Lothian, 31, of Braunston Close, Northampton, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on November 25 and appeared at court on December 12. He was disqualified from driving for 12-months, fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 victim surcharge.

• Isaac Dainty-Garrod, 24, of Nursery Gardens, Irthlingborough, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on November 26 and appeared at court on December 12. He was disqualified from driving for 19-months, fined £537 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £215 victim surcharge.

• Marvellous Entiriwaa, 30, of Wellington Street, Kettering, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on November 26 and appeared at court on December 12. He was disqualified from driving for 38-months, fined £480 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £192 victim surcharge.

• Tanatsa Murape, 26, of Turners Gardens, Northampton, was arrested and charged with being in charge of a motor vehicle whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on November 27 and appeared at court on December 15. He was issued with 10 points on his driving licence, fined £169 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £68 victim surcharge.

• Lawrence Pocock, 35, of Great Park Street, Wellingborough, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on November 27 and appeared at court on December 15. He was disqualified from driving for 16-months, fined £392 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £157 victim surcharge.

• Ian Lawson, 42, of Templar Road, Kettering, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on November 27 and appeared at court on December 15. He was disqualified from driving for 20-months, fined £1,000 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £400 victim surcharge.

• Aida Lai, 35, of Sandlands Avenue, Brigstock, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on November 27 and appeared at court on December 15. She was disqualified from driving for 16-months, fined £1,045 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £418 victim surcharge.

• Attila Huszar, 35, of Portway Drive, Croughton, was arrested and charged with being in charge of a motor vehicle whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on November 30 and appeared at court on December 15. He was issued with 10 points on his driving licence, fined £133 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £53 victim surcharge.

• Evaldas Kontrimas, 42, of Thatchwell Court, Northampton, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on November 30 and appeared at court on December 15. He was disqualified from driving for 20-months, fined £69 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £55 victim surcharge.

• Jobin Johnson, 31, of Grange Road, Northampton, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 7 and appeared at court on December 15. He was disqualified from driving for 20-months, fined £384 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £154 victim surcharge.

• Elizabeth Pahla, 60, of Lea Way, Wellingborough, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 2 and appeared at court on December 22. She was disqualified from driving for 36-months, fined £461 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £184 victim surcharge.

• Ion Savin, 38, of Dresden Close, Corby, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 3 and appeared at court on December 22. He was disqualified from driving for 14-months, fined £600 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £240 victim surcharge.

• Kota Saikumar, 23, of Gordon Street, Northampton, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 3 and appeared at court on December 22. He was disqualified from driving for 18-months, fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £160 victim surcharge.

• Marius-Cristian Zamfir, 22, of Windsor Road, Wellingborough, was arrested and charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol on December 1 and appeared at court on December 27. He was disqualified from driving for 20-months, fined £369 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £168 victim surcharge.

