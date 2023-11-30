15-year-old given 13 year life sentence for ‘brazen and shocking’ murder of Fred Shand

The Judge described the incident as a “horrendous attack in broad daylight on the streets of Northampton”, which has “shocked the wider community”

The 15-year-old found guilty of Fred Shand’s murder has been given a life sentence with a minimum term of 13 years today (November 30).

Described as a “brazen and shocking attack” which led to a “senseless” death by The Honourable Mr Justice Morris in today’s sentencing remarks, the 15-year-old was found guilty of murder in August after he stood trial for more than three weeks following the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Rohan Shand.

He also pleaded guilty to carrying an article with a blade or sharp point in a public place, namely Harborough Road, on the day of the incident (March 22). The 15-year-old was given no separate penalty for this offence and it has been taken into account with the 13 year minimum term custodial sentence.

Rohan Shand, known affectionately as Fred, died after being stabbed near the Cock Hotel in Harborough Road at about 3.35pm on March 22 while on his way home from Kingsthorpe College.

The minimum term of 13 years will be served, less the 248 days the defendant has spent in custody so far.

While sentencing the 15-year-old, the Judge said the incident was “planned and premeditated to a significant degree” and took place in “broad daylight in a public area”.

However, he said he was “satisfied” that the 15-year-old did not intend that Fred should be killed and that he aimed to cause serious bodily harm.

With the addition of a handwritten letter from the defendant, the Judge deemed the 15-year-old as feeling “genuine remorse for the consequences of [his] actions”.

The 17-year-old, who also stood trial for more than three weeks, was found not guilty of both murder and manslaughter. However, he pleaded guilty to carrying an article with a blade or sharp point in a public place on March 22.

The 17-year-old was today sentenced to an 18-month youth rehabilitation order.

The Judge described the way the actions of the 17-year-old “emboldened” the younger defendant, but he took into account the “considerable progress” towards rehabilitation that he has made since the incident.

Also taking into account the prevention of offending in the future and his welfare, the 17-year-old was given no custodial sentence and will serve a youth rehabilitation order for a year-and-a-half – which is a community order with “elements of punishment and rehabilitation”.

Both defendants cannot be named for legal reasons.

The Judge described the incident as a “horrendous attack in broad daylight on the streets of Northampton” and the fact it has “shocked the wider community” of the town.

The Honourable Mr Justice Morris went on to describe it as a “revenge attack” as both defendants were in possession of knives.

Describing Fred as “much-loved”, the Judge said his death came as a result of a series of incidents between two groups of teenage schoolboys – with the dispute playing out over social media.

It was acknowledged that many members of Fred’s family have sat through the trial “with great patience and dignity”, the Judge added, with their statements written “eloquently and movingly”.

What else was heard in court over the course of the trial?

The two teenage co-defendants, who were aged 14 and 16 at the time, pleaded not guilty to their murder charges before Northampton Crown Court on April 24. The trial began months later on July 12.

The two teenage co-defendants, who were aged 14 and 16 at the time, pleaded not guilty to their murder charges before Northampton Crown Court on April 24. The trial began months later on July 12.

Alternative counts of manslaughter were added for them both at the end of the third week of the trial. The 15-year-old denied murder but admitted manslaughter, and the 17-year-old denied both charges.

The stabbing followed two altercations, the court heard. One in Taco Bell in Walter Tull Way on March 20 and one outside McDonald’s in the Drapery the day before the fatal stabbing (March 21).

During the McDonald’s incident, a male had his “face sliced with a belt buckle” and the two defendants were a friend of his. The co-defendants believed Fred Shand was at the forefront of the group responsible.

The court heard that after the co-defendants arrived at Kingsthorpe College later than intended on March 22, they rode on scooter towards the town centre via Harborough Road.

The entire incident was over in seven seconds after Fred, his teen friend and the two co-defendants came together for the first time at 3.34pm on March 22 on the green in Harborough Road.

