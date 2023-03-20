15-year-old arrested after allegedly threatening boy with machete near Northampton Tesco store
Police believe teenagers may have footage of the incident on their phones
A 15-year-old has been arrested after allegedly threatening a boy with a machete near a Tesco store in Northampton.
The incident happened on March near Tesco Extra in Clannell Road, off Mere Way.
The teenager was arrested on suspicion of threatening a person with a bladed article following an incident around the corner from the store.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Between 3.30pm and 4.30pm on March 2, the boy was brandishing a machete, as he allegedly made threats towards another boy, in front of a large group of teenagers who were believed to be recording it on their phones.”
Officers would like anyone who has a copy of the footage to get in touch urgently, as well as anyone who may have witnessed the incident. They can be contacted on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, incident number: 23000132402.
The 15-year-old has been released on bail pending further enquiries.