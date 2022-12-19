File image. Google.

A man caught doing 120mph on a stretch of road between Corby and Kettering has appeared in court.

Stefan Ernest Daly, from Epsom Walk, Corby, was spotted driving at 50mph over the 70mph speed limit on the main road at Corby.

The 32-year-old was driving his blue Audi Q7 at about 9.05pm on July 13 this year when he was spotted by cops on the A6003.

His case was heard at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court on December 9 under the single justice procedure, where he was sentenced for the offence he had previously admitted back in October.

Daly was fined £207 and ordered to pay an £83 victim surcharge as well as £90 in costs. He will pay the money back to the court at a rate of £50 per month.