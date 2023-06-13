News you can trust since 1897
12 drivers arrested on suspicion on drink driving over one weekend in Northamptonshire

“It’s not about stopping summer fun. It’s about stopping a selfish minority being reckless on our roads”
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 14th Jun 2023, 07:45 BST- 1 min read

A total of 12 drivers were arrested on suspicion of drink driving in two days (June 10 and June 11) in Northamptonshire.

Seven drivers have been charged with driving a motor vehicle when the alcohol level was over the prescribed limit and a further three were charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

All 10 drivers have been bailed and are due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court over the next few weeks.

12 drivers have been arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Northamptonshire.12 drivers have been arrested on suspicion of drink driving in Northamptonshire.
Superintendent of Northamptonshire Police Operations, Jen Helm, said: “Working alongside our partners, we will not let up our focus to reduce the number of people who are killed or seriously injured on our roads.

“Every partner round the table sees first-hand the misery and pain that road harm causes. It is not just the victims who suffer, the consequences ripple out to their families, dependants and certainly the offender.

“Most people thankfully have no concept of how appalling these consequences are but be assured they are horrendous, they don’t stop, there is no reset button. No one wants to get that terrible knock on the door to tell them someone they love is not coming home.

“It’s not about stopping summer fun. It’s about stopping a selfish minority being reckless and irresponsible on our roads. So, the message is simple - make the right choices this summer and never drive when you’ve had a drink.”

The 12 drivers who have been arrested on suspicion of drink driving

  • A 33-year-old man from Northampton was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed alcohol limit. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
  • A 36-year-old man from Spalding was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed alcohol limit. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
  • A 30-year-old man from Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates on June 29.
  • A 28-year-old man from Wollaston, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates on June 29.
  • A 24-year-old man from Deanshanger, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates on June 29.
  • A 24-year-old woman from Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. She will appear before Northampton Magistrates on June 29.
  • A 60-year-old man from Daventry, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates on June 29.
  • A 32-year-old man from Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates on June 29.
  • A 32-year-old man from Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates on July 3.
  • A 41-year-old man from Wellingborough, was charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates on June 29.
  • A 32-year-old man from Romford, was charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates on June 29.
  • A 42-year-old woman from Telford, was charged was charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis. She will appear before Northampton Magistrates on July 10.