News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Teachers reject new pay offer - fresh strikes fear
1 hour ago Olivier Awards 2023: Full list of winners
2 hours ago Cricketers see off Dover ferry port queues with impromptu match
2 hours ago KSI apologises for using racial slur on Youtube game show
2 hours ago Jacob Rees-Mogg’s stunning family home on sale for £2.75 million
3 hours ago Passport Office workers five-week strike begins

10-year-old boy 'stopped and searched by male claiming to be police officer' in Northampton

The boy was pushed and kicked

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 12:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 12:22 BST

A 10-year-old boy was “stopped and searched by someone claiming to be a police officer” as he walked home from school in Northampton.

The incident happened in Harefield Road, Northampton, between 3.30pm and 4pm on Monday, March 20.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A 10-year-old boy walked home with two friends, and he was stopped and searched by an older boy who claimed to be a police officer.

Police are appealing for witnesses.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
Most Popular

“When the boy ran away the offender caught him, pushed him against a post and kicked him. Fortunately, he was not injured, and nothing was stolen.”

The offender was white and in his early teens, about 5ft 7in and of a large build. He was wearing a grey coat with a gorilla on it, blue Hoodrich jogging bottoms and red Nike Jordan trainers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000175858.