10-year-old boy 'stopped and searched by male claiming to be police officer' in Northampton

A 10-year-old boy was “stopped and searched by someone claiming to be a police officer” as he walked home from school in Northampton.

The incident happened in Harefield Road, Northampton, between 3.30pm and 4pm on Monday, March 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A 10-year-old boy walked home with two friends, and he was stopped and searched by an older boy who claimed to be a police officer.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

“When the boy ran away the offender caught him, pushed him against a post and kicked him. Fortunately, he was not injured, and nothing was stolen.”

The offender was white and in his early teens, about 5ft 7in and of a large build. He was wearing a grey coat with a gorilla on it, blue Hoodrich jogging bottoms and red Nike Jordan trainers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad