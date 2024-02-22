Crews dealing with large fire at metal recycling plant in Corby
Fire crews remain at the scene of a large fire at a metal recycling plant in Corby.
Residents have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed due to smoke drifting from the blaze.
A fire service spokesman said: "Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue was called at 5.44am to reports of a fire at a metal recycling plant on Gretton Brook Road, Gretton.
"Four crews from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service and one from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance at the height of the blaze.
"Currently we have three crews from NFRS in attendance continuing to extinguish the fire.
"Due to the smoke plume, we are asking residents in Deene, Deenthorpe and Priors Hall to keep windows and doors shut whilst we deal with the incident.
"We continue to thank residents and businesses for your patience while we deal with this fire.”