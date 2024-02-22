News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

Crews dealing with large fire at metal recycling plant in Corby

Residents nearby are being advised to keep windows and doors closed
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 11:27 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2024, 11:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Fire crews remain at the scene of a large fire at a metal recycling plant in Corby.

Residents have been advised to keep their windows and doors closed due to smoke drifting from the blaze.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A fire service spokesman said: "Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue was called at 5.44am to reports of a fire at a metal recycling plant on Gretton Brook Road, Gretton.

Most Popular
Fire crews have been called to deal with a blaze at a metal recycling plantFire crews have been called to deal with a blaze at a metal recycling plant
Fire crews have been called to deal with a blaze at a metal recycling plant

"Four crews from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service and one from Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service were in attendance at the height of the blaze.

"Currently we have three crews from NFRS in attendance continuing to extinguish the fire.

"Due to the smoke plume, we are asking residents in Deene, Deenthorpe and Priors Hall to keep windows and doors shut whilst we deal with the incident.

"We continue to thank residents and businesses for your patience while we deal with this fire.”

Related topics:ResidentsCorby