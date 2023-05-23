Cransley Sailing Club is putting safety first and has become only the second sailing club in the country to benefit from a charitable grant to install defibrillation equipment.

Positioned on a footpath close to the clubhouse, this installation on Cransley Reservoir will be available to the many visitors who enjoy both water and land-based recreation in an area of considerable natural beauty, which is just a few miles south of Kettering.

Formed in 1967, the sailing club has more than 250 members and is very family orientated.

Cransley Sailing Club

The reservoir is also used for sailing lessons for a local school; sea cadets and also is a location for life-saving training. Additionally, fishing is also allowed.

The case for installing defibrillation equipment in a secure and weatherproof case was made to the charity RALPHH (Robert Allen Life Promotion and Healthy Hearts) Trust, who have been enthusiastic to support.

Launched in 2019 the charity was created in memory of a young man who won national honours in rowing, and so the link to all forms of watersport is fundamental to the RALPHH purpose.

To date the charity has made 14 grants to sporting clubs and schools helping them be prepared for the unexpected.

Cransley Sailing Club Commodore Sue Bull said: “A defibrillator is something you never want to use but you only need it once for it to be worthwhile and to save a life.”