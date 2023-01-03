News you can trust since 1897
Crafting for Community starting in Kettering

Windlekins Design has been passionate about arts and crafts for years

By Lucy LukinsContributor
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Windlekins Design has been passionate about arts and crafts for years and in this time of struggle, wants to start a community of crafters to encourage creativity for well-being.

Lucy has organised various crafting clubs and workshops for children and adults starting from as little as a drop-in session for only £3 based at the Kettering Samaritans branch.

Spending some mindful time creating in whatever form you choose can be so good for your mental health.

Come along and share a brew!
If you are a full blown artist or have never picked up a pencil, it’s all about the process, having fun, sharing a cuppa and a laugh.

No judgement, just new crafty friends.

For more information check out @WindlekinsDesign on any social media platform.