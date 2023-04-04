Cozy Cafe in Corby's indoor market wins 'Best Fast Food' award from Restaurant Guru
Staff have thanked customers for their reviews
Cozy Cafe in Corby's indoor market has won the ‘Best Fast Food’ award on Restaurant Guru.
A spokesman for the cafe said: “We are so excited to announce that we have won the best fast food award on Restaurant Guru.
"This is all down to the amazing reviews all of our wonderful customers have left for us, we are so grateful for each and every one of you.”
For more information go to https://www.facebook.com/thecozycafe.zd/