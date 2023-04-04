News you can trust since 1897
Cozy Cafe in Corby's indoor market wins 'Best Fast Food' award from Restaurant Guru

Staff have thanked customers for their reviews

By Richard BoylesContributor
Published 4th Apr 2023, 15:51 BST- 1 min read

Cozy Cafe in Corby's indoor market has won the ‘Best Fast Food’ award on Restaurant Guru.

A spokesman for the cafe said: “We are so excited to announce that we have won the best fast food award on Restaurant Guru.

"This is all down to the amazing reviews all of our wonderful customers have left for us, we are so grateful for each and every one of you.”

Welcome to the CoZy CafeWelcome to the CoZy Cafe
For more information go to https://www.facebook.com/thecozycafe.zd/

