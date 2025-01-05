Young Wellingborough drug dealer given prison term after being caught selling Class-As
A drug dealer has been jailed for three years after being caught selling crack and heroin.
Jake Del Console, 22, was caught on October 30 with crack cocaine, diamorphine (heroin) and £565 in criminal cash.
Del Console, formerly of Fulmar Lane, Wellingborough, but now of HMP The Mount, was charged and admitted the three charges against him at a court hearing.
He was back in front of His Honour Judge David Herbert KC at Northampton Crown Court before Christmas to be sentenced.
He sent him to prison for three years and ordered the cash and drugs to be confiscated. The money will be given to Northamptonshire Community Foundation.