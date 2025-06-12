Woman wanted on suspicion of bringing drugs into HMP Five Wells and knife possession
Northamptonshire Police this afternoon appealed for help from the public to find Rachel Curran, who is from Highgate Street in Birmingham but is also known to frequent Wellingborough.
She was due before magistrates in December on charges of bringing cannabis into HMP Five Wells in April 2023, as well as being in possession of a knife at Weekley Wood Justice Centre in Kettering.
The 44-year-old is wanted on a court warrant after failing to attend Northampton Magistrates’ Court for a hearing. She has not yet entered a plea to the charges.
Anyone with information about Curran’s whereabouts is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Information can also be submitted online at and to Crimestoppers, anonymously.
Quote the reference number 24000760038 to help your information reach the right person as quickly as possible.