Why members of the public should go along to court - and how to do it

Our courts are open to the public every day, and yet it’s been years since we’ve seen a member of the public going along to observe a case.

Our legal system is facing an unprecedented crisis, with cases backed-up for years, barristers leaving the profession at an alarming rate, and with a diminishing number of newspaper reporters there to record what’s happening.

One of the cornerstones of our justice system is that it’s open and transparent. If justice is not seen to be done, then it’s not done.

I’ve been a newspaper reporter for 22 years and in that time I’ve watched thousands of cases go before dozens of different courts – from the drunk and disorderly to the spree killer.

All of our courts are open to the public and here's why you should go along.

At the beginning of my reporting career there were ‘court watchers’ in most courts, as well as a smattering of members of the public. But at Northampton, where I do most of my work, I cannot remember the last time I saw a member of the public at a hearing just to see what was going on.

People have less free time now, and they are perhaps intimidated by the grandeur they expect to see when they attend.

The NHS crisis has not been out of the news for the past decade, and that’s because so many people are there to see if in its technicolour horror.

Perhaps if more people attended court on a regular basis, there would be more voices shouting about the perilous state of the criminal justice system. More people to shout about how the flushers on the toilets at Northampton Crown Court don’t work, how cases are delayed by hours because the prison bus hasn’t picked up the defendant, how few rape defendants are actually found guilty, how the monitors showing the day’s progress in court have been broken for years… you get the picture.

The real danger in all this is that people who have never stepped foot in a court room are happy to opine at length on social media about the perceived injustices they see, how the police should ‘check the hard drives’ of judges who they believe to be ‘biased’, how they don’t understand how a barrister could bring themselves to defend a child rapist..

They don’t see judges taking great care over pre-sentence reports, listening to detailed mitigation, engaging in lengthy debate with barristers over the nuances of sentencing guidelines, and adjourning cases to make sure they have all the necessary reports before them before a decision is made.

That’s not to say the courts don’t get it wrong sometimes – that’s what the court of appeal is for – but surely they’d be less likely to do so if there were more eyes and ears scrutinising, in real time, the decisions they make?

The lack of real, local members of the public attending court on a regular basis allows far-right agitators to use cases to their own ends. I watched Elon Musk take a case I had attended in Northampton over the summer and speak repeatedly about it on social media in order to further his own political capital.

Most of what he said was wildly inaccurate and designed to rile people up for sport. But that didn’t matter to the millions who repeated his claims. I might not have been looking hard enough, but I’m pretty sure I didn’t see Mr Musk himself perched on the press bench in court 4.

Our court doors are open, you should come on in.

But how?

Do I need to prepare anything before I go?

No. It’s fine to just turn up. Northampton Crown Court and Northampton Magistrates’ Court are on opposite sides of the Lady’s Lane car park in Northampton. They sit every weekday from 10am until about 5pm and are both completely open to members of the public. Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court usually sits on one day per week but only has a limited number of trials.

The coroner’s court sits at the Guildhall in Northampton. Forthcoming inquests are listed here.

The county court is based at the crown court building and is also open to the public.

You could also try the beautiful Lincoln Crown Court in the grounds of the castle (although the seats are uncomfy!) or Leicester Crown Court. If you wanted to, you could visit the crucible of justice itself – the Old Bailey in the heart of London.

If you want to see what’s on at each court in advance then you can do so on Courtserve, which publishes the following day’s lists each evening at about 5pm. The information on there is normally limited to the name of the defendant and the type of hearing. It might be a good idea to start with a sentencing hearing because you’ll get a good summary of all the evidence followed by the serving up of justice.

What happens when I get there?

Your bag will be searched and you’ll have to go through a metal detector so just take everything out of your pockets and put it in the tray. It’s very much like an airport. If the detector beeps a security guard will run a wand over you to check for weapons. If you have drinks in your bag, you’ll be asked to sip them in front of a security guard.

Some liquid makeup might be confiscated but you will get it back when you leave.

Don’t take anything with a blade. Professional cameras will likely have to be handed in, as will anything with a big or unusual battery.

Some courts ask you to sign in at the desk, some don’t.

What do I do next?

You can go to the waiting area and wait for a case to be called, or you can go into any courtroom. You don’t need to sit for the full case – you can leave or go into the courtroom at any time, but try to be as quiet as you can.

If there’s a sign on the door saying ‘court in chambers’ then don’t enter. Wait until it’s taken down. You can also sit in the court between cases, but may be asked to leave if barristers are having a chat to their clients.

The bits between cases are where the real state of the criminal justice system is laid bare – where you hear how a barrister had to drop their child at a childminder’s at 5.30am to get to Worcester Crown Court before heading to Leicester in the afternoon, where you hear how a legal representative was in tears after their client was jailed because they’re sure the jury got it wrong, and where you hear a barrister telling you they earned £16 in total the previous day.

Members of the public can’t go into youth or family courts. Don’t worry, you’ll be warned by the usher if it’s a youth court.

Dos and don’ts

Don’t take pictures anywhere in the court house, or record videos. You’ll be held in contempt of court and may have to leave by the back stairs..

Don’t attempt to report specific cases in detail online. Doing so could collapse a case or land you in contempt proceedings. Legitimate court reporters have years of legal training behind them. If you want to report back what you saw, then don’t use the names of defendants and talk about cases only in the broadest terms. If you want to know more about court reporting, McNae’s Essential Law for Journalists is the very best place to start.

Do stand up when the judge comes in. You’ll be prompted to do so by the usher. You don’t need to bow when you leave – only court professionals have to do so.

Don’t talk while the case is on. Sometimes the evidence is very detailed and it’s important everyone is able to hear what’s going on.

Don’t react verbally to verdicts. It’s not fair on the jury if people are shouting out when they’re trying to deliver their verdicts.

Do let the usher know who you are if they ask. Just tell them you’re a member of the public who has come to observe. Judges are always keen to know who is in their courtroom and they are usually pleased when local people are there to see justice done.

See you in court!