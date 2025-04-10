Who’s been sentenced from Wellingborough, Wollaston, Thrapston, Irthlingborough, Moulton, Corby and Kettering

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A round-up of court sentencings from North Northamptonshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:

Ardit Meaj

Cambridge Street, Wellingborough. Age 36.

Northamptonshire Telegraph Court News logo

On 25/12/2024 at The Palace Nightclub, Wellingborough, assaulted two men by beating them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 15 rehabilitation activity days and 120 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £150, costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Adam Shellard

Hinwick Road, Wollaston. Age 24.

On 07/03/25 drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £48.

John Doherty

Oakleas Rise, Thrapston. Age 59.

On 08/03/25 at Main Street, Moulton, was in charge of a van in a public place after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with ten penalty points. Fined £240, to pay costs of £85 and a £96 surcharge.

Pawel Kulbacki

Chimney Crescent, Irthlingborough. Age 39.

On 08/03/25 at Irthlingborough, drove a silver Skoda Octavia after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 91 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 200 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 40 months, to pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

John Alexander

Upperfield Grove, Corby. Age 59.

On 09/03/25 at Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged a glass door panel belonging to Boots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £250. Fined £40, to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £16.

David Adams

Bamburg Close, Corby. Age 54.

On 18/10/24 at Saxon Way West, Corby, had without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, a kitchen knife.

Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty. Imprisoned for six months. To pay costs of £650 and a £154 surcharge.

Malgorzata Rogalska

Livingstone Road, Corby. Age 37.

On 02/11/24 at Lloyds Road, Corby, drove a black BMW 420D after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 101 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 100 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 25 months. To pay costs of £650 and a £114 surcharge.

Juliano Parante

Tresham Street, Kettering. Age 55

On 22/10/24 at Kettering, being an individual to whom a community protection notice had been issued, failed to comply with the notice in that he shouted out to the street at midnight which included swearing and threats to bomb; and by calling 999 forty-two times which did not require emergency deployment; on 21/03/25 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £85.

Richard Flecknor

James Watt Avenue, Corby. Age 37.

On 26/02/25 at Kettering, with intent to cause a police officer harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; on 09/11/224 at New Post Office Square, Corby, had, without good reason, a knife.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including six months of alcohol and mental health treatment and 30 rehabilitation activity days.

Isaac Tweneboah

Kiln Way, Wellingborough. Age 56.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 21/07/2024 at Finedon Road, Irthlingborough, drove a blue Ford Focus after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 127 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit and a child was present.

Plea: Guilty. 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. 200 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 36 weeks. To pay costs of £600 and a £154 surcharge.

Dean Biddle

Priory Road, Wellingborough. Age 29.

On 17/01/25 at Harvey Reeves Road, Northampton, drove a motor vehicle while disqualified from holding a driving licence; drove while uninsured.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 25 rehabilitation requirement days and 150 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 29 months. To pay costs of £85.

Samuel Spicer

Balfour Street, Kettering. Age 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 06/03/25 at Corby, drove a motor vehicle on the A43, Corby, while disqualified from holding a driving licence; drove without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 10 rehabilitation activity days and 80 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 12 Months. Fined £230, to pay costs of £85