Who's been sentenced from Wellingborough, Welford, Isham, Kettering, Thrapston, Mawsley, Corby, Burton Latimer and Loddington

A round-up of court sentencings from North Northamptonshire

The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:

Joanne Harrison

Finedon Street, Burton Latimer. Age 45.

On 26/09/24 drove a Ford Fiesta in Hatton Park Road, Wellingborough, without due care and attention in that she failed to give way to an oncoming vehicle at the crossroads which had right of way, causing her to collide with that vehicle, causing damage to both vehicles and injury to the driver of the other vehicle and her passenger.

Plea: Guilty. Licence endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £440, to pay costs of £130 and a £176 surcharge.

Denzel Agyeman

Lister Road, Wellingborough. Age 55.

On 16/10/24 drove a Ford Kuga in Knox Road, Wellingborough, without due care and attention in that he collided with a parked vehicle causing damage; failed to report an accident to a police officer within 24 hours of it occurring.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £468, to pay costs of £130 and a £187 surcharge.

Reece Hope

Bluebell Close, Corby. Age 28

On 17/07/24 at Peterborough drove a Honda Civic on the A1139 Fletton Parkway, Eastbound at a speed exceeding 60 miles per hour; on 19/07/24 at Peterborough drove on the A15 Bourges Boulevard at a speed exceeding 40mph; on 20/07/24 at Peterborough drove a Honda Civic on the A1139 Fletton Parkway at a speed exceeding 60 miles per hour; on 27/07/24 at Peterborough drove a Honda Civic on the A1139 Fletton Parkway at a speed exceeding 60 miles per hour.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £584, to pay costs of £130 and a £246 surcharge.

Emma Lambert

Henshaw Road, Wellingborough. Age 36.

On 19/01/25 at London Road, Kettering, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. 35 rehabilitation activity days. Costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.

Elsie Radford-Blackford

Printers Yard, Kettering. Age 20.

On 19/01/25 at London Road, Kettering, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. 20 rehabilitation activity days. Costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.

James Moreton

Cransley Rise, Mawsley. Age 26.

On 31/03/25 at Thrapston, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood, failed without reasonable excuse to do so; was in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Fined £681, costs of 85 and a £276 surcharge.

Damian Grudzien

Fields View, Wellingborough. Age 30.

On 23/06/24 at Corby had had in his possession a quantity of cocaine, cannabis and MDMA.

Plea: Guilty. Ten weeks in prison to be served consecutively to current sentence. Costs of £85.

David Brown

Harrington Road, Loddington. Age 52.

On 16/10/24 at Gipsy Lane, Kettering, drove an Alpha Romeo after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 225 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 10 rehabilitation requirement days and 150 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 26 months. To pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Gary Biddle

Priory Road, Wellingborough. Age 35.

On 18/10/24 at the A45 in Northampton, drove while disqualified; without insurance; drove dangerously; intentionally caused a person to be on a road in such circumstances that it would have been obvious to a reasonable person that to do so would be dangerous; was in possession of Pregablin and Buprenorphine.

Plea: Guilty. 36 weeks in prison suspended for two years. Disqualified from driving for 12 months and until extended re-test has been taken. Costs of £85, and a £114 surcharge.

Afrim Sinaj

Mill Road, Kettering. Age 35.

On 29/03/25 at the A509, Kettering, drove a motor vehicle while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence.

Plea: Nine weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. 10 rehabilitation requirement days. Disqualified from driving for 28 months. Costs of £85.

Andrew Brady

Beech Close, Corby. Age 34.

On 19/09/24 at the A509 in Isham rode a Yamaha bike with no test certificate; with no insurance; while disqualified from driving.

Plea: Guilty. Eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. 20 rehabilitation activity days, 150 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 60 months. To pay costs of £85 and a £230 surcharge.

Bobby Campbell

Chelveston Drive, Corby. Age 35.

On 28/03/25 at the A5199 Welford, drove a Vauxhall Corsa van when there was not in force a policy of insurance; drove while disqualified from driving.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for four months. Fined £576, to pay costs of £85 and a £230 surcharge.

Danny McCarthy-Ward

West Glebe Road, Corby. Age 28.

On 04/10/24 Corby, being a person driving a silver VW Golf, neglected or refused to stop the vehicle when directed to do so by a constable acting in the execution of his duty; drove when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely delta 9 tetrahydrocannabinol in blood, namely 4.1ug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; drove with no insurance; drove when the proportion of cocaine in blood was 39mg per litre, exceeding the specified limit; drove without due care and attention; drove when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely benzolecgonine in blood, was not less than 216mg per litre, exceeding the specified limit;

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 150 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 30 months. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Dale Burton

St Mary’s Road, Kettering.

On 06/10/24 at Kettering, possessed a knuckle duster.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £365, costs of £85 and a £146 surcharge.

Nichola Godfrey

Jubilee Crescent, Wellingborough. Age 34.

On 01/12/24 assaulted a woman by beating her; on 02/01/25 at Northampton failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody having been released on bail in criminal proceedings.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 35 rehabilitation days and six months of mental health treatment. Costs of £85.