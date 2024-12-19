Who's been sentenced from Wellingborough, Peterborough, Desborough, Rushden, Corby, Poole, Kettering and Barton Seagrave

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:

Lucaci Ciprian

Flatford Close, Corby. Age 39.

On 25/05/24 at Sower Leys Road, Corby, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 297 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Eight weeks in prison suspended for 18 months. Disqualified from driving for 32 months and ordered to complete 240 hours of unpaid work. Ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.

Shaun McGeorge

Ashbourne Drive, Desborough. Age 33.

On 09/06/24 at Kettering, drove a white BMW 1 series on the A14 bypass at Kettering when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Benzoylecgonine, in blood was 748 micrograms of drug per litre of blood.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a fine of £550, costs of £85 and a surcharge of £200.

Michael Alderdice

Charnwood Road, Corby. Age 26.

On 28/06/24 at Corby used towards a man, threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 4 months of alcohol treatment and 30 rehabilitation requirement days. Ordered to pay costs of £85.

Bradley Hinchon

HMP Peterborough, formerly of Rushden. Age 20.

On 03/05/24 at Irchester drove a motor vehicle on School Lane, when the proportion of Benzoylecgonine in blood, namely 240ug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; on 03/05/24 at Irchester drove a motor vehicle in School Lane when the proportion of Ketamine in blood, namely 52ug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Eight weeks in prison. Disqualified from driving for 332 days.

Scott Turley

NFA, Kettering. Age 43.

On 30/11/24 at Kettering, without the consent of the owner, took a grey Audi A3 and after the vehicle was unlawfully taken and before it was recovered, owing to the driving of the vehicle, damage was caused to the vehicle and an accident occurred by which damage was caused to a white Mercedes; on 30/11/24 at Dalkeith Place, Kettering, drove a grey Audi A3 with no insurance; on 30/11/24 at Dalkeith Place, Kettering, drove a grey Audi A3 while disqualified from driving; on 30/11/2024 when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 12 weeks. Ordered to pay £300 compensation and disqualified from driving for 407 days.

Chesney Tomkins

Duncan Court, Wellingborough. Age 31.

On 01/12/24 at Oxford Street, Wellingborough, drove a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence; on 01/12/24 at Oxford Street, Wellingborough, drove a motor vehicle with no insurance; on 01/12/24 at Oxford Street, Wellingborough, drove a motor vehicle while disqualified from driving; on 01/10/24 at Tesco Express, Wellingborough, stole food items to the value of £16; on 29/09/24 at Co-Op, stole food to the value of £70.

Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 30 weeks. Disqualified from driving for 33 months and ordered to pay compensation of £86.

Brian Scowen

Saddlers Drive, Barton Seagrave. Age 50.

On 07/07/24 at Northfield Avenue, Kettering, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 156 mg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Fined £607 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a surcharge of £243.

Daniel Aldred

Shetland Way, Corby. Age 35.

On 22/08/23 at Corby with intent to cause a man harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £784 and ordered to pay £100 in compensation, costs of £85 and a surcharge of £314.

William Alderdice

No fixed abode, Corby. Age 31.

On 14/10/24 at Corby, stole goods of a value £55, belonging to Iceland Foods.

Pea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 8 weeks and ordered to pay compensation of £55.

Joseph Harries

Portesham Way, Poole, Dorset. Age 33.

On 21/03/24 at Wellingborough, with intent to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and that was aggravated by being homophobic.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £85.

David Morrad

Oundle Road, Peterborough. Age 31.

On 21/05/24 at the A605 in Thrapston, drove a motor vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in blood, namely 3.4ug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; on 21/05/24 at the A605 in Thrapston had in his possession a jar of cannabis

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £160. Ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £64.