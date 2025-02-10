Who's been sentenced from Wellingborough, Irthlingborough, Corby, Ely, Rothwell, Kettering, Barton Seagrave, Rushden and Finedon

Sentencings at Northamptonshire Magistrates' and Crown Courts. Image: Court News Logo NW

A round-up of court sentencings from North Northamptonshire

The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:

Gifty Dede

Stanley Road, Wellingborough. Age 29.

On 13/07/24 drove a Toyota in Avondale Road, Kettering, without due care and attention in that the defendant collided with a parked vehicle on her left hand side causing damage; the grooves in the tread pattern of the tyre fitted to the front offside of the vehicle were less than 1.6 mm deep.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £383, driving licence endorsed with seven penalty points. To pay £130 costs and a surcharge of £153.

Charlene Howard

Kennett Close, Wellingborough. Age 37.

On 16/12/24 at Co-Op, Coventry Road, Market Harborough, stole a range of items; on 10/01/25 at Morrisons, Wellingborough, stole a range of items, to the value of £139.70; on 26/12/24 at Co-op, Stamford Road, Kettering, stole 4 beef joints and 1 tray of Terry's chocolate orange bars to the value of £89.92; on 28/07/24 at Co-op, Wellingborough, stole coffee and cleaning products, to the value of £13.85; on 06/11/24 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings; on 27/07/24 at Wellingborough, stole a variety of goods of a value of £15 belonging to Co-op; on 21/07/24 at, Wellingborough, stole meat products to the value of £80 belonging to Co-op; on 28/08/24 at Coventry Road, Market Harborough, stole food items to the value of £100, belonging to Co-op; on 10/01/25 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings; on 21/10/24 at Stamford Road, Kettering attempted to steal chocolate bars belonging to Co-op.

Plea: Guilty. 45 weeks in prison.

Louise Bee

Chestnut Avenue, Corby. Age 30.

On 07/01/25 at Corby drove a motor vehicle in Rockingham Road, Corby, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 102 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Community order including 6 months of mental health treatment and 20 rehabilitation activity days. Fined £284, to pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Daniel Christie

Duncan Court, Wellingborough. Age 36.

On 09/03/24 at Main Road, Wilby, drove a motor vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in blood, namely 4.8mg, exceeded the specified limit; had in his possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £162, to pay costs of £200.

Richard James

Cross Street, Kettering. Age 34.

On 28/05/24 at Cross Street, possessed in private a sword; a gold knuckle duster and an iron reaver claw

Plea: Guilty. Weapons forfeited. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85.

Leonidas Brizinskas

North Cape Walk, Corby. Age 44.

On 21/06/23 at Welland Vale Road, Corby, drove a Mercedes E220 while disqualified from holding a driving licence; drove with no insurance; on 10/07/23 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 200 hours of unpaid work. Fined £100, disqualified from driving for 12 months, to pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Charlie Gardiner

Ely Road, Little Downham, Ely. Age 22.

On 26/07/24 at A6 Rothwell drove a vehicle dangerously; failed to stop the vehicle on being required to do so by a police constable.

Plea: Guilty. 12 months in prison suspended for 12 months. To complete 100 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 25 months. Fined £400 and to pay costs of £85.

Daniel Lewis

Windmill Avenue, Kettering. Age 38.

On 19/08/24 at Judith Road, Kettering, when the proportion of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in blood, namely 6.3 micrograms per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; drove with no insurance; drove when the proportion of Benzoylecgonine in blood, namely 240 micrograms per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 100 hours of unpaid work .Disqualified from driving for 36 months, fined £500, to pay costs of £85 and a £200 surcharge.

Simon Singh

Barton Road, Barton Seagrave. Age 40.

On 30/11/24 at Kettering, without lawful excuse, threatened a police constable that he would smash his windows intending that he would fear that the threat would be carried out; on 08/12/24 at St John’s Road, Kettering, damaged a red Honda car.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 26 days of an accredited programme and 30 rehabilitation activity days. Restraining order imposed.

William Shreenan

Redshank Close, Rushden. Age 41.

On 05/01/25 at Croyland Road, Wellingborough, drove a Vauxhall Astra after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified for 17 months. Fined £449, to pay £85 and a £180 surcharge.

Mark Laird

Culross Walk, Corby. Age 49.

On 26/06/24, at Corby, in a public place, committed an act outraging public decency by behaving in an indecent manner, namely walking around with his trousers down.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including a three month, electronically monitored curfew and 20 rehabilitation activity days. To pay costs of £85.

Bernadette Cash

Laundry Close, Wellingborough. Age 39.

On 13/12/24 at Worksop, stole grocery items to the value of £25 belonging to Morrisons; on 29/11/24 at Retford, stole steaks and cream cakes to the value of £83.97, belonging to Morrisons.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £66, to pay £25 in compensation and £85 costs.

Jonathan Turnbull

Lakeside, Irthlingborough. Age 27.

On 18/05/24 at Irthlingborough Road, Finedon, drove a vehicle when the proportion of Benzoylecgonine in blood, namely 177, exceeded the specified limit; drove when the proportion of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) in blood exceeded the specified limit; drove without insurance; drove otherwise in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 80 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. To pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.