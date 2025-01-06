Who's been sentenced from Wellingborough, Higham Ferrers, Doncaster, Kettering and Corby
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:
Maxim Ganaciuc
Charles Street, Wellingborough. Age 35.
On 01/12/24 at Tintern Avenue, Northampton, used a motor vehicle when there was not in force a policy of insurance; on 01/12/24 used a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £230 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £184.
Chelsea Stocker
Lindisfarne Road, Corby. Age 27.
On 15/05/24 at Corby used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against him.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £200 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £80.
Joanne Hargin
Hogarth Walk, Corby. Age 41.
On 15/07/24 at Eastbrook, Corby, with intent to cause a woman harassment, alarm or distress attempted to use threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour. The offence was racially aggravated.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 25 rehabilitation activity days. Ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.
Joshua Stevens
Bawtry Road, Doncaster. Age 31.
On 16/10/23 at the Princewood Road Industrial Estate, Corby, stole boxes of various clothing, of a value unknown, belonging to Wise Logistics.
Plea: Guilty. Eight months in prison.
Kimberley Hutchings
Vine Court, Wellingborough. Age 30.
On 02/12024 at Northampton stole wine and baby wipes belonging to Savers.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £80 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £32.
Abigail Parker
Reservoir Road, Kettering. Age 24.
On 23/09/24 at Kettering stole two bottles of beer to the value of £5.50 belonging to Co-op; on 21/09/24 at Kettering stole cans of alcohol to the value of £5 belonging to Co-op; on 16/09/24 at Kettering stole cans of alcohol to the value of £25 belonging to Tesco; on 25/08/24 at Kettering stole various items to the value of £140 belonging to Tesco Express.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including six months of mental health treatment and 20 rehabilitation activity days. Ordered to pay compensation of £175.50.
Stefan Niculae
High Street, Higham Ferrers. Age 37.
On 01/01/25 at Coffee Tavern Lane, Rushden, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Fined £350 and ordered to pay costs of £85.
Cornell Mason
Parkins Close, Wellingborough. Age 47.
On 27/12/24 at Wellingborough without lawful excuse, damaged a store till monitor holder belonging to Aldi; on 27/12/2024 at Wellingborough assaulted a shop worker; on 27/12/24 at stole a bottle of Bailey's.
Plea: Guilty. 12 weeks in prison.