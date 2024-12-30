Who's been sentenced from Wellingborough, Great Oakley, Irchester, Corby, Thrapston, Kettering, Barton Seagrave, The Netherlands, Rushden, Peterborough and Burton Latimer

The latest results from Northamptonshire Magistrates' and Crown Courts

A round-up of sentencings in North Northamptonshire

The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:

Joshua Adaraloye

Sackville Street, Kettering. Age 34.

On 24/11/24 at Kettering, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 10 rehabilitation requirement days and 120 hours of unpaid work. Ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.

Harry Doubleday

Woodpecker Way, Thrapston. Age 30.

On 07/12/24 at Midland Road, Thrapston, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 130 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; on 07/12/24, being the driver of a vehicle an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle and he failed to stop.

Plea: Guilty. 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months. Disqualified from driving for two years. Four months of alcohol and six months of mental health treatment. Ordered to complete 15 rehabilitation requirement days and 60 hours of unpaid work. Ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £154.

David Cherry

Middenweg, Heerhugowaard, Alkmaar, The Netherlands. Age 45.

On 08/12/24 at Corby, resisted a police constable in the execution of his duty; on 08/12/24 at Dumble Close, Corby, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Fined £346 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £184.

Nathan Newman

Birchall Road, Rushden. Age 25.

On 19/06/224 at Kettering General Hospital, damaged a glass panel.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £89 and ordered to pay £200 in compensation and £85 costs.

David Beddborough

Saddlers Drive, Barton Seagrave. Age 41.

On 30/08/24 at Barton Seagrave, had with him in a public place an offensive weapon, namely a black baseball bat, with which he unlawfully and intentionally threatened another person.

Plea: Guilty. Four months in prison suspended for 12 months. 30 rehabilitation requirement days. Ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £154.

Alphonsus McCabe

Hove Street, Corby. Age 79.

On 12/10/24 at the A43 Stamford Road, Weldon, drove a green Ford Kuga after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 109 microgrammes per litre of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £616 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £246.

Luke Horsepole

Pinetree Close, Peterborough. Age 30.

On 29/07/24 at Gunthorpe Place, Corby, assaulted a woman by beating her; between 05/07/24 and 18/07/24 without lawful excuse, destroyed multiple items to an unknown value under £5,000 belonging to a woman; between 05/07/24 and 18/07/24 at The Phoenix, Beanfield Avenue, and Gunthorpe Place, assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including six months of alcohol and mental health treatment. Banned from entering Corby for two years. Ordered to complete the building better relationships programme as well as 25 rehabilitation requirement activity days. Ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.

Craig Douglas

Warkton Way, Corby. Age 50.

On 22/03/24 at the A43 at Blatherwycke drove a Peugeot without due care and attention in that the defendant collided with the rear of a stationary vehicle which was waiting to turn right.

Plea: Guilty. Licence endorsed with five penalty points. Fined £320 and ordered to pay costs of £130 and a surcharge of £128.

Kayla Mhalba

Conyger Close, Great Oakley. Age 32.

On 04/09/24 at Patrick Road, used a Nissan Micra when there was not a policy of insurance in force.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six points. Fined £660 and ordered to pay costs of £90 and a surcharge of £440.

Balbir Sandhu

Shelley Road, Wellingborough. Age 24.

On 01/04/24 at London Road, Northampton, drove a vehicle dangerously; on 01/04/24 drove a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cannabis, namely 2.2 microgrammes per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; on 01/04/24 drove a vehicle when there was no insurance in force.

Plea: Guilty. 10 months in prison suspended for 18 Months. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. To complete 15 rehabilitation requirement days and 120 hours of unpaid work. Ordered to pay costs of £150 and a surcharge of £187.

Jack Pateman

Norman Way, Irchester. Age 21.

On 17/05/24 at Norman Way had in his possession 12.2 grams of cocaine with intent to supply it to others; between 11/01/24 and 03/04/24 was concerned in the supplying of cocaine; on 17/05/24 had in his possession 75.4 grams of cannabis with intent to supply it to others; on 27/03/24 at Irchester, offered to supply MDMA otherwise known as ecstasy, to others; between 11/01/24 and 03/04/24 was concerned in the supplying of cannabis.

Plea Guilty. Two years in prison suspended for 18 months. Six month drug rehabilitation and testing order. Ordered to complete 40 rehabilitation activity days and 80 hours of unpaid work. Ordered to pay a surcharge of £187.

Macaulay Ross Perkins

Higham Road, Burton Latimer. Age 28.

On 21/04/24, drove a Dukati motorcycle on the A6 at Rushden at a speed exceeding the legal limit of 70 miles per hour. The speed recorded was 119 miles per hour.

Plea: Guilty by SJP. Driving licence endorsed with six points. Fined £535 and ordered to pay costs of £111 and a surcharge of £214.

Wayne Frederick

Shearwater Lane, Wellingborough. Age 57.

On 26/10/24 at Wellingborough had, without good reason, a knife; on 26/10/23 at Wellingborough resisted a police constable in the execution of his duty; on 26/10/23, being the driver of a Saab on The Embankment, failed to stop on being required to do so by a constable; on 13/11/23 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court; on 26/10/23 at drove a car otherwise than in accordance with a licence; on 26/10/23 at drove a car with no insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with eight penalty points. 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. Ordered to complete 15 rehabilitation activity days and 200 hours of unpaid work. Ordered to pay costs of £650 and a surcharge of £154.