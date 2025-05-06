Who's been sentenced from Wellingborough, Barton Seagrave, Corby, Raunds, Birmingham, Oundle, Kettering, Shortstown, Higham Ferrers, Earls Barton, Rushden and Clacton

By Northants Telegraph reporters
Published 6th May 2025, 05:00 BST
A round-up of court sentencings from North Northamptonshire

The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:

Gemma Vickery

Eskdale Place, Kettering. Age 36.

Sentencings at Northamptonshire Magistrates' and Crown Courts. Image: Court News Logo NWSentencings at Northamptonshire Magistrates' and Crown Courts. Image: Court News Logo NW
On 04/03/25 at Kettering had in her possession a quantity of diamorphine; had in her possession a quantity of crack cocaine; on 05/03/24 at Kettering stole laundry products to a value of £50 belonging to Tesco; on 05/03/25 at Kettering assaulted a woman by beating her; on 02/04/25 at Kettering had in her possession diamorphine and cannabis; on 19/03/25 at Kettering stole cheese belonging to Tesco; on 19/03/25 at Northampton attempted to steal various items to the value of £40 belonging to Co-op.

Plea: Guilty. 52 weeks in prison. Compensation of £250.

Rosie Elmore

Manor Road, Barton Seagrave. Age 30.

On 17/03/25 at Kettering, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath, failed without reasonable excuse to do so; on 31/03/25 at Kettering, assaulted two police officers acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker, by beating them; on 31/03/25 at Kettering, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.

Plea: Guilty. 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. 6 months of mental health treatment, 25 rehabilitation activity days. Disqualified from driving for 30 months. Costs of £85.

Dale Burton

St Mary’s Road, Kettering. Age 42.

On 04/04/25 at Roundhill Road, Kettering, drove a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence; with no insurance; failed to stop when directed to by a police constable.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £640. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points, £85 costs.

Kayleigh Sharp

Nightingale Way, Higham Ferrers. Age 38.

On 06/04/25 at High Street, Higham Ferrers, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Fined £500, to pay costs of £85 and a £200 surcharge.

Njrmaladevi Kanagaratnam

Bailey Avene, Hockley, Birmingham. Age 46.

On 14/07/24 the drove a BMW on the A605, Oundle, without due care and attention in that the vehicle can be seen on dashcam footage overtaking on the wrong side of keep left bollards, on a junction, and into oncoming traffic.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £163, costs of £85 and an £80 surcharge.

Jennifer Howe

Golding Crescent, Earls Barton. Age 40.

On 17/07/24 at Shortstown, Bedfordshire, assaulted two police constables acting in the exercise of their functions as such workers, by beating them.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 30 rehabilitation requirement days. Fined £200, to pay £100 in compensation and £85 costs.

Ronnie Stokes

Pratt Road, Rushden. Age 22.

On 11/05/24 at Clacton used a Volkswagen Golf on Hartley Brook Road, Clacton, when there was not in force a policy of insurance; with no licence; when the proportion of cannabis, in blood, namely 3.1mg per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Thomas Finnigan

Sargent Road, Corby. Age 38.

On 22/08/24 at Kettering, assaulted a police officer acting in the exercise of his functions as such a worker, by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £50 and £85 costs.

Broderick Briscoe

NFA, Higham Ferrers. Age 31.

On 28/02/25 at Higham Ferrers used a motor vehicle in Station Road when there was not in force a policy of insurance; on 06/09/24 at Rushden Asda stole various miscellaneous items to the value of £160; on 14/03/25 at Northampton failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200. Driving record endorsed with 8 penalty points. Costs of £85 and a £80 surcharge.

Phillip Dennis

Lavender Close, Corby. Age 34.

On 09/09/24 at Northampton committed fraud in that he dishonestly used another person's bank card, purchasing items for himself; on 22/09/24 at Northampton committed fraud in that he dishonestly used another person's bank card, purchasing items for himself.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 15 rehabilitation activity days, 150 hours of unpaid work. Compensation of £165.53 and £85 costs.

Paul O’Rourke

Centenary Way, Raunds. Age 45.

On 15/03/24 at Wellingborough, liked and replied to a message on Facebook which he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order made by Oxford Family Court.

Plea: Admits breach. Fined £433, costs of £85 and a £173 surcharge. Three-year restraining order made.

Gary Ellis

NFA Kettering. Age 49.

On 15/04/25 at Kettering made contact with a female and had her at his home address which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Chelmsford Crown Court.

Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 8 weeks. Costs of £85.

Kyle Douse

Kilnway, Wellingborough. Age 26.

On 15/12/24 at Kingsway, Wellingborough, drove a Honda motorcycle when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood, namely 59mg per litre, exceeded the specified limit; when the proportion of Delta-9-tetrahydrocannibinol in blood, namely 14mg per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; drove with no insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days and 150 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 32 months. Fined £461, costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

