Who's been sentenced from Weldon, Higham Ferrers, Corby, Stoke-on-Trent, Burton Latimer, Barton Seagrave, Kettering and Little Harrowden

A round-up of court sentencings from North Northamptonshire

The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:

Olivia Dunn

Glapthorn Road, Oundle. Age 33.

On 11/04/25 at Laxton, drove a motor vehicle on the A43, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 120 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; drove a motor vehicle dangerously.

Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 52 weeks suspended for two years. To complete 200 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.

Kiran Babu

Proclamation Avenue, Rothwell. Age 32.

On 10/11/24 at Kettering Road, Rothwell, being the driver of a Mini Cooper, an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to a Vauxhall Corsa, and the defendant failed to report the accident within 24 hours; failed to stop at the scene of an accident; drove without due care and attention in that he failed to observe the vehicle in front stopping for oncoming traffic and collided with the rear causing damage and slight injury to the occupants.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £129, costs of £130 and a £62 surcharge.

Bradley McKinnon

Shakespeare Way, Corby. Age 26.

On 02/10/24 drove a vehicle in Loatland Street, Desborough, without due care and attention in that the defendant attempted to pass a parked car on the nearside but was too close and collided with it; failed to stop at the scene of an accident; failed to report an accident within 24 hours.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £276, costs of £130 and a £110 surcharge.

Abbie Hancox

Church Street, Finedon. Age 18.

On 05/10/24 being the driver of a vehicle, in Kilnway, Wellingborough, an accident occurred which was not reported within 24 hours; failed to stop at the scene of an accident; drove without due care and attention in that she reversed her vehicle out of a parking space and collided with a parked vehicle, causing damage to it.

Plea: Guilty. Driving record endorsed with five penalty points. Fined £246, costs of £139 and a £98 surcharge.

Harrison McLaurie

Gardner Road, Barton Seagrave. Age 19.

On 31/10/24 drove a Vauxhall vehicle in Polwell Lane without due care and attention in that the defendant was witnessed by officers to drive at excess speed in a residential area and also to turn the vehicle lights off in dark conditions whilst driving; failed to stop when required to do so by a police constable.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with nine penalty points. Fined £748, costs of £130 and a £299 surcharge.

Carla Humphries

Groom Street, Burton Latimer. Age 35.

On 30/07/24 at Moonshine Gap, Little Harrowden, drove a BMW without reasonable consideration for other persons in that the vehicle overtook one cyclist at the same time as passing an oncoming cyclist without leaving a safe distance.

Plea: No plea entered. Proved in absence. Driving licence endorsed with five penalty points. Fined £440, costs of £130 and a £176 surcharge.

Langaelilhle Sibanda

Dalkeith Place, Kettering. Age 29.

On 31/03/25 at Rothwell Road, Kettering, trespassed upon the sidings of a railway company; assaulted an emergency worker by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £90 and costs of £85.

Connor Godwin

Falmer Walk, Corby. Age 26.

On 03/04/25 in Corby had with him, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place a large kitchen knife.

Plea: Guilty. Four months in prison, costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.

Roger Page

Bayes Street, Kettering. Age 53.

On 24/08/24 cultivated six cannabis plants.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £432, to pay costs of £250 and a £173 surcharge.

Tracey Rogers

Midland Road, Higham Ferrers. Age 56.

On 23/01/25 caused to be sent by means of a public electronic communications network a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Plea: Guilty. 12 month conditional discharge. Costs of £85.

Rebecca Craven

Linden Avenue, Kettering. Age 32.

On 13/07/24 at Kettering stole a purse and a Samsung Galaxy phone.

Plea: Guilty. £100 compensation, fined £80, costs of £85 and a £32 surcharge.

Paul Morris

East Crescent, Weldon. Age 50.

On 31/03/25 at Weldon used towards a woman threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against her.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £1,077, £85 costs and a £431 surcharge.

Jordan Muchemi

Campbell Terrace, Stoke on Trent. Age 24.

Between 19/10/23 and 11/11/23 at Kettering pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman which he knew amounted to the harassment of her in that he attended her home address on, came to her street and approached her several times at Kino Lounge.

Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days, 120 hours of unpaid work. To pay £1,000 in compensation. Restraining order made.