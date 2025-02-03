A round-up of court sentencings from North Northamptonshire

The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:

Jasmine Rogers

Wagtail Way, Thrapston. Age 33.

On 27/10/24 at Kettering, had without good reason or lawful authority in a public place, a folding pocket knife which had a blade the cutting edge of which exceeded three inches; on 27/10/24 at Kettering assaulted a police officer acting in the exercise of his functions by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 6 months of mental health treatment and 25 rehabilitation activity days. To pay compensation of £75, costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Povilas Jurenas

All Saints Road, Peterborough. Age 38.

On 26/11/24 at Weldon, dishonestly undertook the removal, disposal or realisation of a stolen smart watch belonging to Bleckmann.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £166, to pay costs of £85 and a £66 surcharge.

Stephanie Goudie

Moor Road, Rushden. Age 38.

On 06/11/24 at Rushden, stole two electric toothbrushes to the value of £140 belonging to Asda; on 08/11/24 stole two bottles of spirits to the value of £75 belonging to Asda; on 22/11/24 stole a speaker, calculator, Aircare, lightbulb, earphones, stationery and chocolate, to the value of £95.25 belonging to Asda.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 50 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £215.

Jordan Morrison

Denmark Road, Rushden. Age 31.

On 23/12/24 at Rectory Road, Rushden, drove a BMW 1 series after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 107 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for two years. To complete 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Charlie Tordimah

Scotland Street, Kettering. Age 31.

On 30/09/24 sent a text message, which was, in whole or part, of an indecent or grossly offensive nature for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £230. To pay costs of £85 and a £92 surcharge.

Derek Archer

Orchard Road, Raunds. Age 48.

On 14/11/23, recorded another person doing a private act for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification, knowing that the other person did not consent to you recording the act; on 14/11/23 had in his possession indecent photographs of a child.

Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 21 weeks. To pay costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.

Angela O’Donnell

Church Lane, Glaston. Age 46.

On 20/12/24 at Main Street, Southwick, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Fined £703, to pay £85 in costs and a £281 surcharge.

Grant Bishop

Woodcroft Way, Kettering. Age 53.

On 20/12/24 at Belvoir Drive, Barton Seagrave, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Fined £500, to pay £85 costs and a £200 surcharge.

Paul Jones

Castle Court, Rushden. Age 52.

On 21/12/2024 at Grangeway, Rushden, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 100 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 26 months. Community order including 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Ian Manning

Lomond Drive, Kettering. Age 61.

On 21/12/24 at Montagu Street, Kettering, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Fined £120, to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

Nina Hammond

Gladstone Street, Kettering. Age 40.

On 22/12/24 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a £48 surcharge.

Harry Henbury

Berwick Way, Kettering. Age 19.

On 30/07/24 at Enstone Court, Wellingborough, drove a Peugeot 208 after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; was in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Fined £378, to pay costs of £400 and a £252 surcharge.

Gordon Stewart

Burghley Close, Corby. Age 49.

Between 09/10/24 and 21/11/24 without reasonable excuse contacted a woman which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court; pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman.

Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 18 weeks.