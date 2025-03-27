Who's been sentenced from Rushden, Weldon, Corby, Irthlingborough, Barton Seagrave, Kettering, Wellingborough, Bozeat, Finedon and Ringstead

A round-up of court sentencings from North Northamptonshire

The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:

Adam Kramer

Romeo Way, Wellingborough. Age 49.

On 21/02/25 at London Road, Kettering, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 22 months. Fined £392, to pay costs of £85 and a £157 surcharge.

Lorraine McKee

High Street, Bozeat. Age 58.

On 21/02/25 at Broadway, Wellingborough, drove a Volkswagen Jetta after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Fined £600, to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £240.

Lisa Bull

St Andrew’s Crescent, Wellingborough. Age 52.

On 16/11/24 at Wellingborough stole items to the value of £208.42 belonging to Home Bargains.

Plea: Guilty. Eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. Six months of mental health treatment. 20 rehabilitation activity days. To pay costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.

Florentin Popa

Wharfedale Road, Corby. Age 29.

On 25/08/24 at Rockingham Road, Corby, damaged a vehicle to the value of £928.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £928, a fine of £166 and costs of £85.

Lewis Young

Taunton Avenue, Corby. Age 30.

On 03/01/25 the defendant used a KTM 250 bike on land off Kettering Road, Weldon, when there was no registration plate fixed to the rear of the vehicle; when there was not in force a policy of insurance; used a vehicle on land not being part of a road.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £820, driving licence endorsed with six penalty points, to pay costs of £130 and a £440 surcharge.

Adam Burnham

Bunett Road, Wellingborough. Age 41.

On 03/02/24 at Wellingborough, assaulted a man by beating him; on 20/12/24 and 28/01/25 at Northampton failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody; on 16/10/24 at Wellingborough, stole chocolates to a value £57.60 belonging to Tesco; on 08/09/24 at Wellingborough sole oranges and chicken bites to the value of £5 belonging to Co-op.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 25 rehabilitation activity days, to pay £162.50 in compensation, a fine of £100, costs of £300 and a £114 surcharge.

Christopher Frost

Orchard Road, Finedon. Age 53.

Between 18/05/24 and 28/08/24 pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman in that he installed a tracking device in her car to monitor her whereabouts and made numerous unwanted phone calls.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £2,000, to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £800.

Steven Colby

Fir Road, Kettering. Age 34.

On 08/09/24 drove a Volkswagen Polo while holding an expired provisional licence; drove with no insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with eight penalty points. Fined £880, to pay costs of £130 and a £352 surcharge.

Benjamin Guest

Back Lane, Ringstead. Age 24.

On 16/07/24 at Lower Street, Kettering, drove a motor vehicle when the proportion of a controlled delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood, namely 4.3 microgrammes per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £162, to pay costs of £85 and a £55 surcharge.

Harvey Haycock

Haydock Close, Corby. Age 19.

On 16/09/24 drove a Ford Fiesta on Weldon Road (A427), Corby, without due care and attention by driving in a reckless manner. He undertook a car at speed then continued at an excessive speed towards a roundabout and collided with the rear of a stationary vehicle waiting at the roundabout.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with seven points. Fined £300, to pay costs of £130 and a £120 surcharge.

Melissa Young

Addington Road, Irthlingborough. Age 28.

On 31/08/24 at Kettering, drove a Peugeot 208 on Barton Road/A6003, Barton Seagrave, without due care and attention by approaching traffic lights too fast and then going through the lights on red and colliding with a vehicle coming from the opposite direction that had started to turn right.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with five penalty points. Fined £184, to pay costs of £130 and a £74 surcharge.

Millie Lemaistre

Westfield Avenue, Rushden. Age 20.

On 03/10/24 at Northamptonshire having been required to, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Plea: Guilty. Licence endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £660, to pay costs of £130 and a surcharge of £264.