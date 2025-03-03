Who’s been sentenced from Rushden, Uppingham, Kettering, Ringstead, Wellingborough, Desborough, Corby and Hemel Hempstead
The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:
Alex Gray
Harrowden Road, Wellingborough. Age 55.
On 27/02/24 at Kings Cross Railway Station assaulted a PCSO acting in the exercise of his functions as such a worker by beating him; failed to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 01/10/24, 29/11/24 and 29/01/25.
Plea: Guilty. 10 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, to complete 20 rehabilitation activity days, to pay compensation of £150 and costs of £85.
Nathan Clayton
Thring Terrace, Uppingham. Age 37.
On 24/09/24 at Northampton, without the consent of the owner took a Vauxhall Corsa; used a motor vehicle in Weedon Road when there was not in force a policy of insurance; drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
Plea: Guilty. 16 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months. To complete 200 hours of unpaid work, 20 rehabilitation activity days. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. To pay compensation of £100 and costs of £620.
William McEwing
London Road, Kettering. Age 49.
Between 01/07/24 and 17/11/24 at Kettering, pursued a course of conduct, namely repeatedly attending an address, knocking on the door and attempting to engage with a female victim, which amounted to stalking; on 16/11/24 intentionally touched a woman and that touching was sexual when she did not consent.
Plea: Guilty. 22 weeks in prison. To pay compensation of £100 and costs of £650.
Andrew Sharpe
Jasmine Road, Kettering. Age 44.
On 25/01/25 at Polwell Lane, Kettering, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Fined £326, ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £130 surcharge.
Steven Wood
No fixed abode. Age 46.
On 27/04/24 at Gloucester Road, Rushden. entered a shed, and stole a mountain bike worth £79 and broke a £15 lock.
Plea: Guilty. 18 weeks in prison. To pay £94 in compensation.
Morgan Griffin
High Street, Kettering. Age 23.
On 27/08/24 at Church Street, Ringstead, drove a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence; drove without insurance; drove a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cannabis, in blood, namely 4ug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a £96 surcharge.
James Hamill
Eskdale Drive, Corby. Age 23.
On 12/09/24 at Westcott Way, Corby, drove a Mercedes Benz when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in blood, namely 3.3 microgrammes of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a £48 surcharge.
Darren Young
Ruth Gardens, Kettering. Age 46.
On 08/07/24 at Desborough, assaulted a woman by beating her; without lawful excuse, destroyed a stair gate, a shoe rack, an internal heating pipe and a glass vase.
Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty after trial. To pay compensation of £100, costs of £650 and a £58 surcharge. Restraining order made.
Darren Marshall
Landseer Court, Corby. Age 40.
Between 28/11/24 and 05/12/24 at Willow Brook Road, Corby, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the stalking of a woman in that he attended her address on three separate occasions and behaved violently on two of those occasions; on 29/11/24 damaged a front door; on 04/12/24, without lawful authority, used violence for the purpose of securing entry into a house.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 30 rehabilitation activity days. Costs of £400 and a surcharge of £114.
Stephen Monaghan
Derwent Walk, Corby. Age 36.
On 29/09/24 at Weekley Wood Justice Centre, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath, failed to do so; on 29/09/24 at Britannia Road, Kettering, had in his possession a quantity of cocaine; on 07/12/24 at Kettering, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath, failed to do so.
Plea: Guilty. 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.To complete 40 rehabilitation activity days. Disqualified from driving for 60 months. To pay costs of £400 and a £154 surcharge.
Sinuden Bushati
Egret Drive, Hemel Hempstead. Age 20.
On 04/05/24 at Castle Street, Wellingborough, drove an Audi A6 while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence; drove without insurance; On 03/06/24 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates’ Court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and an £80 surcharge.