Who's been sentenced from Rushden, Thrapston, Corby, HMP Five Wells, Oxford, Wellingborough and Kettering

A round-up of court sentencings from North Northamptonshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karoline Nowrot

Little Street, Rushden. Age 27.

Between 22/11/23 and 18/12/23 at Timex, Sovereign Court, Northampton, stole 20 watches to the value of £14,975.

Northamptonshire Telegraph Court News logo

Plea: Guilty. Six months in prison, suspended for 12 months. To pay compensation of £1,200.

Arturs Rancans

Dulley Avenue, Wellingborough. Age 36.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 06/01/25 at School Lane, Kettering, drove a motor vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cocaine, was 35.1 microgrammes of drug per litre of blood, exceeding the specified limit; when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Benzoylecgonine, in blood was not less than 216 microgrammes, exceeding the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £120, costs of £85 and a £48 surcharge.

Dean Petts

Barnes Close, Kettering. Age 40.

On 19/03/25 assaulted a police constable acting in the exercise of his functions by beating him; unlawfully and intentionally threatened a police constable with a pair of scissors in such a way that there was an immediate risk of serious physical harm to that person.

Plea: Guilty. 52 weeks in prison. Compensation of £100.

Joshua Prince

Fulmar Lane, Wellingborough. Age 30.

On 30/10/24 at Fulmar Lane, Wellingborough, without lawful authority had an offensive weapon, namely a knuckle duster; on 30/10/24 at Kettering, had a quantity of amphetamine; had a quantity of cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days and 150 hours of unpaid work. Fined £954, £384 surcharge.

Felix Rooney

Baker Close, Oxford. Age 30.

On 03/06/24 at the A605 at Thrapston had in his possession 18 canisters of nitrous oxide with the intention of wrongfully inhaling it.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £600, costs of £85 and a £240 surcharge.

Louis Boot

Wymington Road, Rushden. Age 23.

On 10/08/24 at Turnells Mill Lane, Wellingborough, drove a blue Volkswagen van after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. Fined £778, to pay costs of £450 and a £311 surcharge.

William McGilvray

Sheffield Walk, Corby. Age 28.

On 29/10/2021 at Cottingham Road, Corby, had in his possession a quantity of cocaine; had in his possession a knife.

Plea: Guilty. Four months in prison suspended for 12 months. 100 hours of unpaid work. Costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.

Jason Quelch

Irchester Road, Rushden. Age 32.

On 07/03/24 used a smartphone capable of accessing the internet without having notified the Police VISOR team within 3 days, which he was prohibited from doing by a sexual harm prevention order made by Northampton Crown Court on 20/10/23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 30 rehabilitation activity days. Costs of £200 and a £114 surcharge.

JohnJoe Matthew

Markham Walk, Corby. Age 22.

On 26/08/22 at Corby had in his possession a quantity of cannabis with intent to supply it to another; possession of cocaine with intent to supply it.

Plea: Guilty. Two years in prison suspended for two years. 40 rehabilitation activity days and 80 hours of unpaid work. Costs of £250 and a £187 surcharge.

Aaron Watts

Ashton Grove, Wellingborough. Age 33.

On 16/10/24 at Hammersmith had in his possession a quantity of methylamphetamine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £50. To pay costs of £85.

William Lawrie

Stuart Road, Corby. Age 48.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 12/02/25 at Everest Lane, Corby, drove a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence; drove with no insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £250. Driving licence endorsed with six points. To pay costs of £150 and a £100 surcharge.

Matthew Yard

HMP Peterborough. Age 34.

On 15/01/25 at HMP Five Wells assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Four months in prison. To pay compensation of £100 and costs of £85.

Richard Tonner

Rosebery Street, Kettering. Age 40.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between 09/03/25 and 11/03/25 visited Rossetti Road, Corby, which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Crown Court on 10/04/24; on 10/03/25 without reasonable excuse contacted a man which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order.

Plea: Guilty. 14 weeks in prison. To pay costs of £250.