Who's been sentenced from Rushden, Thrapston, Corby, HMP Five Wells, Oxford, Wellingborough and Kettering
Karoline Nowrot
Little Street, Rushden. Age 27.
Between 22/11/23 and 18/12/23 at Timex, Sovereign Court, Northampton, stole 20 watches to the value of £14,975.
Plea: Guilty. Six months in prison, suspended for 12 months. To pay compensation of £1,200.
Arturs Rancans
Dulley Avenue, Wellingborough. Age 36.
On 06/01/25 at School Lane, Kettering, drove a motor vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cocaine, was 35.1 microgrammes of drug per litre of blood, exceeding the specified limit; when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Benzoylecgonine, in blood was not less than 216 microgrammes, exceeding the specified limit.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £120, costs of £85 and a £48 surcharge.
Dean Petts
Barnes Close, Kettering. Age 40.
On 19/03/25 assaulted a police constable acting in the exercise of his functions by beating him; unlawfully and intentionally threatened a police constable with a pair of scissors in such a way that there was an immediate risk of serious physical harm to that person.
Plea: Guilty. 52 weeks in prison. Compensation of £100.
Joshua Prince
Fulmar Lane, Wellingborough. Age 30.
On 30/10/24 at Fulmar Lane, Wellingborough, without lawful authority had an offensive weapon, namely a knuckle duster; on 30/10/24 at Kettering, had a quantity of amphetamine; had a quantity of cocaine.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days and 150 hours of unpaid work. Fined £954, £384 surcharge.
Felix Rooney
Baker Close, Oxford. Age 30.
On 03/06/24 at the A605 at Thrapston had in his possession 18 canisters of nitrous oxide with the intention of wrongfully inhaling it.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £600, costs of £85 and a £240 surcharge.
Louis Boot
Wymington Road, Rushden. Age 23.
On 10/08/24 at Turnells Mill Lane, Wellingborough, drove a blue Volkswagen van after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. Fined £778, to pay costs of £450 and a £311 surcharge.
William McGilvray
Sheffield Walk, Corby. Age 28.
On 29/10/2021 at Cottingham Road, Corby, had in his possession a quantity of cocaine; had in his possession a knife.
Plea: Guilty. Four months in prison suspended for 12 months. 100 hours of unpaid work. Costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.
Jason Quelch
Irchester Road, Rushden. Age 32.
On 07/03/24 used a smartphone capable of accessing the internet without having notified the Police VISOR team within 3 days, which he was prohibited from doing by a sexual harm prevention order made by Northampton Crown Court on 20/10/23.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 30 rehabilitation activity days. Costs of £200 and a £114 surcharge.
JohnJoe Matthew
Markham Walk, Corby. Age 22.
On 26/08/22 at Corby had in his possession a quantity of cannabis with intent to supply it to another; possession of cocaine with intent to supply it.
Plea: Guilty. Two years in prison suspended for two years. 40 rehabilitation activity days and 80 hours of unpaid work. Costs of £250 and a £187 surcharge.
Aaron Watts
Ashton Grove, Wellingborough. Age 33.
On 16/10/24 at Hammersmith had in his possession a quantity of methylamphetamine.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £50. To pay costs of £85.
William Lawrie
Stuart Road, Corby. Age 48.
On 12/02/25 at Everest Lane, Corby, drove a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence; drove with no insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £250. Driving licence endorsed with six points. To pay costs of £150 and a £100 surcharge.
Matthew Yard
HMP Peterborough. Age 34.
On 15/01/25 at HMP Five Wells assaulted a man by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Four months in prison. To pay compensation of £100 and costs of £85.
Richard Tonner
Rosebery Street, Kettering. Age 40.
Between 09/03/25 and 11/03/25 visited Rossetti Road, Corby, which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Crown Court on 10/04/24; on 10/03/25 without reasonable excuse contacted a man which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order.
Plea: Guilty. 14 weeks in prison. To pay costs of £250.