Who's been sentenced from Rushden, Barton Seagrave, Corby, Huntingdon, Kettering, Wembley, Earls Barton, Wellingborough, Stanion and Little Harrowden

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A round-up of court sentencings from North Northamptonshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:

Ronnie Bryant

Manor Road, Earls Barton. Age 27.

Sentencings at Northamptonshire Magistrates' and Crown Courts. Image: Court News Logo NW

On 25/10/24 at Towcester Road, Northampton, used a Volkswagen Bora when there was not in force a policy of insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Driving record endorsed with six points. Fined £346, to pay costs of £85 and a £138 surcharge.

Nicholas Aaron De La Salle

Bedale Road, Wellingborough. Age 57.

On 28/03/24 at the A509 Wellingborough used a Mercedes A200 when there was not in force a policy of insurance; drove without due care and attention in that he was swerving across his lane and making sharp manoeuvres.

Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty at trial. Driving record endorsed with 8 points. Fined £880, to pay £650 costs and a £352 surcharge.

Daniel Grundy

Fulmar Lane, Wellingborough. Age 40.

On 04/07/24 at Orlingbury Road, Little Harrowden, drove a Kawasaki motorcycle at a speed of 68mph in a 30mph limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty by single justice procedure. Disqualified from driving for 14 days. Fined £415, to pay a surcharge of £166 and a £90 costs.

Joshua Walding

Grasmoor Close, Barton Seagrave. Age 35.

On 28/10/24 at Corby Road, Stanion, when suspected of having been required to provide a specimen of blood, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.

Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty at trial. Disqualified from driving for three years. Community order including 15 rehabilitation activity days and 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £650 and a £114 surcharge.

Scott Connelly

West Glebe Road, Corby. Age 44.

On 18/03/25 at JD Sports, Willow Place, Corby, stole six women’s tops to the value of £300. Plea: Guilty. Community order including ten rehabilitation activity days. To pay costs of £85.

Connor Horne

Hampden Crescent, Kettering. Age 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 09/06/24 at Silver Street, Kettering,had, in a public place a snap-on brand lock knife.

Plea: Guilty. Six months in prison. To pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Amit Kotecha

Conifer Way, Wembley. Age 46.

On 28/09/24 at Windmill Avenue, Kettering, drove a motor vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood, namely 6.4mg per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; had in his possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and an £80 surcharge.

Tobias Elks

Fern Road, Rushden. Age 33.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 06/09/24 at Northamptonshire, having been required by or on behalf of the Chief Officer of Police for Northamptonshire, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, that was alleged to have been guilty of an offence on 22/07/2024.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £333, to pay costs of £100 and a £133 surcharge.

Szymon Lesniarek

Grasmere, Huntingdon. Age 40.

On 18/01/25 at Rushden, drove a black Audi A6 on Rectory Road, Rushden, without due care and attention; drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 132 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; on 21/03/25 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings.

Plea: Guilty. 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. Disqualified from driving for three years. 12 weeks of mental health treatment, 20 rehabilitation requirement days, 150 hours of unpaid work. Fined, £50, to pay costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.