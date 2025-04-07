Who's been sentenced from Rushden, Barton Seagrave, Corby, Huntingdon, Kettering, Wembley, Earls Barton, Wellingborough, Stanion and Little Harrowden

By Northants Telegraph reporters
Published 7th Apr 2025, 05:00 BST
A round-up of court sentencings from North Northamptonshire

The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:

Ronnie Bryant

Manor Road, Earls Barton. Age 27.

Sentencings at Northamptonshire Magistrates' and Crown Courts. Image: Court News Logo NWSentencings at Northamptonshire Magistrates' and Crown Courts. Image: Court News Logo NW
On 25/10/24 at Towcester Road, Northampton, used a Volkswagen Bora when there was not in force a policy of insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Driving record endorsed with six points. Fined £346, to pay costs of £85 and a £138 surcharge.

Nicholas Aaron De La Salle

Bedale Road, Wellingborough. Age 57.

On 28/03/24 at the A509 Wellingborough used a Mercedes A200 when there was not in force a policy of insurance; drove without due care and attention in that he was swerving across his lane and making sharp manoeuvres.

Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty at trial. Driving record endorsed with 8 points. Fined £880, to pay £650 costs and a £352 surcharge.

Daniel Grundy

Fulmar Lane, Wellingborough. Age 40.

On 04/07/24 at Orlingbury Road, Little Harrowden, drove a Kawasaki motorcycle at a speed of 68mph in a 30mph limit.

Plea: Guilty by single justice procedure. Disqualified from driving for 14 days. Fined £415, to pay a surcharge of £166 and a £90 costs.

Joshua Walding

Grasmoor Close, Barton Seagrave. Age 35.

On 28/10/24 at Corby Road, Stanion, when suspected of having been required to provide a specimen of blood, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.

Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty at trial. Disqualified from driving for three years. Community order including 15 rehabilitation activity days and 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £650 and a £114 surcharge.

Scott Connelly

West Glebe Road, Corby. Age 44.

On 18/03/25 at JD Sports, Willow Place, Corby, stole six women’s tops to the value of £300. Plea: Guilty. Community order including ten rehabilitation activity days. To pay costs of £85.

Connor Horne

Hampden Crescent, Kettering. Age 24.

On 09/06/24 at Silver Street, Kettering,had, in a public place a snap-on brand lock knife.

Plea: Guilty. Six months in prison. To pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Amit Kotecha

Conifer Way, Wembley. Age 46.

On 28/09/24 at Windmill Avenue, Kettering, drove a motor vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood, namely 6.4mg per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; had in his possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and an £80 surcharge.

Tobias Elks

Fern Road, Rushden. Age 33.

On 06/09/24 at Northamptonshire, having been required by or on behalf of the Chief Officer of Police for Northamptonshire, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, that was alleged to have been guilty of an offence on 22/07/2024.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £333, to pay costs of £100 and a £133 surcharge.

Szymon Lesniarek

Grasmere, Huntingdon. Age 40.

On 18/01/25 at Rushden, drove a black Audi A6 on Rectory Road, Rushden, without due care and attention; drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 132 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; on 21/03/25 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings.

Plea: Guilty. 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. Disqualified from driving for three years. 12 weeks of mental health treatment, 20 rehabilitation requirement days, 150 hours of unpaid work. Fined, £50, to pay costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.

