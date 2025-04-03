Who's been sentenced from Raunds, Corby, Isham, Kettering and Wellingborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A round-up of court sentencings from North Northamptonshire

The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:

Robert Mcdonald

Oxford Mews, Oxford Street, Rothwell. Age 32.

On 14/12/24 assaulted a police officer, acting in the exercise of his functions as such a worker, by beating him.

Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty at trial. 22 Weeks in prison. To pay compensation of £50.

Mariusz Grzywaczewski

Swinburne Road, Wellingborough. Age 49.

On 28/02/25 at Gold Street, Wellingborough, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85.

Kim Dewar

Philips Field Close, Kettering. Age 43.

On 28/02/25 at London Road, Kettering, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 88 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 22 months. Fined £369, to pay costs of £85 and a £148 surcharge.

Andrea Illes-Szabo

Roberts Street, Wellingborough. Age 42.

On 28/02/25 at the A509 Isham, drove a Mercedes E350 after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Fined £807, to pay costs of £85 and a £323 surcharge.

John Whitehead

Lupin Close, Kettering. Age 44.

On 01/03/25 at Elm Street, Wellingborough, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £480, to pay costs of £85 and a £192 surcharge.

Martin Drummond

Inwood Close. Age 35.

On 02/03/25 in Rockingham Road, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. 12 month conditional discharge. To pay costs of £85 and a £26 surcharge.

Gavin Parnell

No fixed abode, Kettering. Age 30.

On 02/03/25 at Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged a window belonging to The Earl Of Dalkeith, JD Wetherspoon.

Plea: Guilty. £200 compensation, fined £80, costs of £85 and a £32 surcharge.

Connor Flynn

Marion Square, Kettering. Age 21.

On 15/11/24 at Kettering, with intent to cause two women harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. To pay £400 compensation and £85 costs.

Terry Mehew

West Street, Raunds. Age 34.

On 06/12/24 at Raunds, assaulted a police constable acting in the exercise of his functions as such a worker, by spitting on him; assaulted a police officer by kicking him; assaulted a second police officer by spitting on him; on 23/11/24 at Northampton failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including six months of alcohol and mental health treatment, 25 rehabilitation activity days and 100 hours of unpaid work. Compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Simonas Sarakauskas

Northbrook, Corby. Age 41.

On 04/10/24 at Hampshire, having been required by the Chief Officer of Police for Hampshire, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, namely who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Plea: No plea. Found guilty in absence. Fined £69, driving licence endorsed with six points.