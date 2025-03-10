Who's been sentenced from Little Stanion, Wellingborough, Kettering, Rothwell and Corby

The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:

A round-up of court sentencings from North Northamptonshire

Michael Taylor

Burns Road, Wellingborough. Age 47.

Sentencings at Northamptonshire Magistrates' and Crown Courts. Image: Court News Logo NW

On 07/08/24 at Gold Street, Wellingborough, drove a motor vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in blood, namely 9.1 microgrammes per litre, exceeded the specified limit; on 07/08/24 at Wellingborough, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £120.

Jamie Brown

HMP Peterborough. Age 48.

On 14/09/24 at Whitworth Way, Wellingborough, used a motor vehicle with no insurance; drove when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Benzoylecgonine, in blood, namely 240 microgrammes of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; drove when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cocaine, in blood, namely 8.4 microgrammes per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Eight weeks in prison. To pay costs of £85.

Samual Barry

John Smith Avenue, Rothwell. Age 32.

On 07/12/24 at, Silver Street and Lower Street, Kettering, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 85 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; drove while disqualified.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 46 months. Eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. Alcohol abstinence monitoring for 120 days. To complete 20 rehabilitation activity days. To pay costs of £85.

Karen Eames

Richmond Avenue, Kettering. Age 60.

On 04/02/025 at Kettering, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in your breath, namely 81 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 21 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a £48 surcharge.

Guy Seymour

Brinsley Green, Corby. Age 34.

On 15/10/24 at St Mary’s Road, Kettering, drove a vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely benzoylecgonine in blood, namely 240 microgrammes per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; drove with no insurance; drove when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cocaine in blood, namely 39 microgrammes per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; was in possession of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. To complete 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Yarel Jallow

Lower Street, Kettering. Age 28.

On 17/10/21 at Northampton, with a view to obtaining universal credit, made a false statement to the Department of Work and Pensions that he was still in a relationship.

Plea: Guilty. 20 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. To pay costs of £300 and a £154 surcharge.

Connor Gillespie

Mendip Way, Little Stanion. Age 33.

On three occasions, failed without reasonable cause to comply with supervision requirements following a period of imprisonment.

Plea: Admits breach. Fined £100, to pay costs of £60.

Dalton Martin-Hyde

Gordon Road, Wellingborough. Age 32.

On 15/08/24 at Wellingborough, had a kitchen knife with you in a public place, and unlawfully and intentionally threatened another person with that knife.

Plea: Guilty. 24 month conditional discharge. To pay a surcharge of £26.