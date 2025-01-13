Who's been sentenced from Little Stanion, Wellingborough, Birmingham, Thorpe Malsor, Desborough, Wrexham and Kettering

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A round-up of court sentencings from North Northamptonshire

The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:

Jordan Mcilhatton-Croll

Arden Close, Little Stanion. Age 18.

Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court on 09/08/2024 by failing to attend a probation appointment and an unpaid work placement; re-sentenced for original offence of being a relevant sex offender who failed to comply with the notification requirements, in that he failed to attend the designated police station within three days of being released from custody.

Plea: Guilty. Jailed for 20 weeks. Ordered to pay costs of £60.

John George Altham

Cross Road, Wellingborough. Age 37.

Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Northampton Magistrates Court on 10/03/2023 by failing to attend an initial appointment.

Plea: Admits breach. Community order including 30 rehabilitation activity days and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Luke Tucker

Queenswood Road, Moseley and Kings Heath, Birmingham. Age 29.

On 04/09/23 at Thorpe Malsor, having trespassed on farm fields near Eagle Lane, and in relation to a lawful activity, namely trail hunting and hound exercising, which persons were engaged in on that land, did acts, namely blowing a hunting horn, cracking a whip and shouting, which he intended to have the effect of obstructing or disrupting that activity.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £1,000 and ordered to pay costs of £2,800 and a surcharge of £400.

Steven Evans

Maesgwyn Road, Wrexham. Age 41.

On 14/09/24 at Kettering drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 180 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 20 months and fined £500. Ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £220.

Gezim Begoviqi

St Andrew’s Crescent, Wellingborough. Age 63.

On 05/06/24 at Wellingborough assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 70 hours of unpaid work. Ordered to pay compensation of £100, costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.

Seth Abbey

Doddington Court, Wellingborough. Age 54.

On 02/12/24 at Cliftonville, Northampton, drove a white Kia Sportage after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. Fined £392 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £157.

Devon Windross

Netherfield Grove, Corby. Age 34.

On 10/10/2024 at Desborough, stole chocolate to the value of £261.24 belonging to BP; on 09/10/24 at Corby stole chocolate and mobile accessories to the value of £30.28 belonging to Shell; on 05/11/24 at Corby Next stole clothing to the value of £175; on 09/11/24 at Corby Next stole clothing to the value of £224; on 11/11/24 at Corby Next, stole clothing to the value of £234; on 29/11/24 at Corby Next stole clothing to the value of £252; on 13/12/24 at Corby stole chocolate to the value of £124 belonging to Shell.

Plea: Guilty. 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. Ordered to pay compensation of £1,320.52.

Rhys Ellis

Windermere Road, Kettering. Age 20.

On 10/07/24 at Stamford Road, Northamptonshire, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 123 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £300, ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £120 surcharge.