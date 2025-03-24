Who's been sentenced from Kettering, Wollaston, Rushden, Leicester, Wellingborough, Corby and Burton Latimer

A round-up of court sentencings from North Northamptonshire

The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:

Kevin Oluyori

Heathfield Walk, Corby. Age 35.

On 17/09/24 at Rockingham Road, Corby, drove a Volvo otherwise than in accordance with a licence; without insurance; when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood, namely 3.5 microgrammes of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £360, to pay costs of £85 and a £144 surcharge.

Chloe Kyriacou

Midland Road, Rushden. Age 40.

On 28/11/24 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 29 months. To complete 25 rehabilitation activity days. Fined £923, to pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Robbie Bennett

Russell Street, Kettering. Age 26.

On 11/01/25 at Bayes Street, Northampton, being a relevant sexual offender and subject to a notification order, failed without reasonable excuse to notify the police of his new address; was in possession of four wraps of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120. Community order including a five month curfew, mandatory drug testing and 25 rehabilitation days.

Devon Windross

Netherfield Grove, Corby. Age 34.

On 08/02/25 at Corby, stole various items, to the value of £171, belonging to Tesco.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £171, fined £80, to pay £85 costs.

Michael Donegan

Tennyson Road, Rushden. Age 30.

On 06/05/24 at Kettering, with intent to cause a man harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200. To pay costs of £80.

Gurminderpal Samra

Dersingham Road, Leicester. Age 51.

On 22/11/23 sent a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character; on 24/01/ 24 made a telephone call that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £500. To pay costs of £650.

Lee Chaplin

Bonham Court, Kettering. Age 43.

On 12/09/24 at Ransome Road, Northampton, drove a silver Vauxhall Corsa when the proportion of benzoylecgonine in blood namely, 240 microgrammes of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; drove when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood, namely 2.5 microgrammes of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 40 months. Community order to include 12 rehabilitation activity days. To pay costs of £85.

Eileen O’Hara

Gloucester Crescent, Rushden. Age 61.

On 23/10/24 at Rushden, without lawful excuse, damaged a white van to the value of £325; had with her in a public place an offensive weapon, namely a hammer.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including four months of alcohol treatment, and 20 rehabilitation activity days. To pay compensation of £325 and costs of £85. Restraining order imposed.

Liam Pink

Edmund Street, Kettering. Age 37.

On 07/01/25 at Kettering, without reasonable excuse had multiple social media account which he was prohibited from doing by a sexual risk order made by Northampton Magistrates court on 20/10/222; failed to facilitate the inspection of devices by hiding two phones; used social media accounts under different names without making his Mosovo manager aware; failed to notify police of the possession of mobile phones.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days and 50 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Anthony Farden

Shelton Court, Wollaston. Age 57.

On 22/02/25 at London Road, Wellingborough, drove a black Ford Fiesta after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 116 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 28 months. To complete 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Mark Maxwell

Bunting Close, Burton Latimer. Age 54.

On 23/02/25 in Enstone Court, Wellingborough, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 108 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; drove with no insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for two years. To complete 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Antoine Pink

Grove Road, Rushden. Age 42.

On 31/08/24 at Wellingborough, had in his possession a quantity of cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £48.