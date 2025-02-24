Who's been sentenced from Kettering, Nottingham, Wellingborough, Corby, Desborough and Braybrooke

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A round-up of court sentencings from North Northamptonshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:

Chanel Mackintyre

Newbury Close, Corby. Age 41.

Sentencings at Northamptonshire Magistrates' and Crown Courts. Image: Court News Logo NW

On 01/02/25 at Home Bargains, Northampton, assaulted a woman by beating her; stole laundry products, of a value of £27.43.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 30 rehabilitation activity days. To pay compensation of £52.43 and costs of £85.

Naishal Parikh

Thrush Lane, Wellingborough. Age 37.

On 19/01/25 at Lumbertubs Way, Northampton, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence; with no insurance; after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Fined £450, to pay costs of £85 and a £360 surcharge.

Darcy Broadway

Dahlia Close, Kettering. Age 32.

On 21/09/24 at Towcester, assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty. Community order including 120 days of alcohol abstinence and 25 rehabilitation activity days. To pay costs of £650 and a £114 surcharge.

Vasilii Florea

Grasmere Road, Kettering. Age 34.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 02/11/24 at Weekley Glebe Road, Kettering, drove a silver Ford Transit after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 126 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 30 months. Community order including 15 rehabilitation activity days and 250 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Valerijis Ivaskin

Stamford Road, Kettering. Age 40.

On 31/01/25 at Kettering, without reasonable excuse had a mobile phone which was not disclosed to police, which he was prohibited from doing by a sexual harm prevention order made by Northampton Crown Court in December 2024; used Snapchat, which he was prohibited from doing so.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days and 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Scott Turley

Rockingham Road, Kettering. Age 43.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 13/01/24 at Wellingborough, knowing that a vehicle had been taken without the consent of the owner, allowed himself to be carried in the vehicle, and after the vehicle was unlawfully taken and before it was recovered, the vehicle was driven dangerously on Harborough Road, Desborough; on 22/02/24 assaulted a police officer by beating him; on 20/08/24 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings; on 22/02/24 had in his possession a quantity of cannabis; on 13/01/24 at Weekley Wood Justice Centre, without lawful excuse, damaged a police van; had in his possession four tablets of Oxycodone Hydrochloride; on 13/09/24 at B&M High Street, stole two bottles of Jim Beam whisky worth £34.

Plea: Guilty. 25 weeks in prison. To pay compensation of £50.

William Richardson

Raleigh Street, Nottingham. Age 36.

On 28/01/24 at Wellingborough, assaulted a prison officer acting in the exercise of her functions as such a worker, by beating her; criminally damaged the observation panel and wardrobe of a cell at HMP Five Wells.

Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 12 weeks. To pay compensation of £233.96.

Adam Shamsi

Stuart Road, Corby. Age 33.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On ten occasions, between 01/01/25 and 15/01/25 attended the address of a woman which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates’ Court in January 2017.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 30 rehabilitation activity days and 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Benjamin Collins

Backley Close, Kettering. Age 33.

On 05/07/24 at The Embankment, Wellingborough, drove a motor vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cocaine, in blood, namely 38 microgrammes of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; drove a motor vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Benzoylecgonine, in blood, namely 240 microgrammes of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Justin Haines

Gisburne Road, Wellingborough. Age 34.

On 16/07/24 had in his possession a dog to which section 1 of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 applied, namely a pitbull; on 16/07/24 sent by means of a public electronic communications network a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character; had in his possession a controlled drug, namely cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Destruction order in relation to the dog, unless an exemption certificate is in place within two months. Fined £160.

Vincent Israel

Dumble Close, Corby. Age 36.

On 28/01/25 at Corby stole multiple items to the value of £44.98 belonging to TK Maxx; on 21/11/24 at Corby stole meat products belonging to Co-Op, Occupation Road; on 30/11/24 at Corby stole items to the value of £90 belonging to Morrisons.

Plea: Guilty. Six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. To pay compensation of £120.

Brian Devlin

Barnsley Square, Corby. Age 47.

On 26/08/24 at Kettering, damaged a police vehicle; on 26/08/24 at Corby Premier Inn, damaged a tv and chair to the value of £500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. To pay £500 compensation, fined £146 and ordered to pay £85.

Paul Grant

Brookside, Desborough Road, Braybrooke. Age 59.

On 08/01/25, without reasonable excuse, failed to disclose a new mobile phone, which he was prohibited from doing by a sexual harm prevention order made by Northampton Magistrates’ Court.

Plea: Guilty. 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. To complete 250 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £154.