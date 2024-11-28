Who’s been sentenced from Kettering, Earls Barton, Stanwick, Corby, Brigstock, Wellingborough, Finedon and Rushden
The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:
Matthew Millbank
Dusthill Road, Brigstock. Age 24.
On 26/10/24 at the A605, Thrapston, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Fined £232 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £92.
Shaqeal Fearon
The Avenue, Wellingborough. Age 20.
On 05/09/24 assaulted a police constable acting in the exercise of his functions as such a worker, by beating him; on 05/09/24 at The Avenue, Wellingborough, had in his possession a quantity of cocaine with intent to supply it to another; on 05/09/24 at The Avenue, Wellingborough, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis.
Plea: Guilty. Four years in a young offenders’ institution. Forfeiture of £1,352 in cash and an e-bike.
Andrea Mule
The Wells, Finedon. Age 31.
On 26/10/24 at Sheep Street, Kettering, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 101 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. Community order including 100 hours of unpaid work. Ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.
Vitalis Bereznov
Shrubfield Grove, Corby. Age 30.
On 16/11/24 at Shrubfield Grove, Corby, used a motor vehicle when there was not in force a policy of insurance; On 16/11/24 at Shrubfield Grove, Corby, drove a motor vehicle while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence.
Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 32 weeks. Disqualified from driving for 78 months and 11 days. Ordered to pay a surcharge of £154.
Tyrone Sithole
High Street, Rushden. Age 28.
On 11/06/22 unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm (S20) upon a man.
Plea: Guilty. 12 months in prison suspended for 18 months. Ordered to complete 20 rehabilitation activity days and 80 hours of unpaid work. Ordered to pay £800 in compensation and a surcharge of £158.
Mitchell Ayres
Needham Road, Stanwick. Age 23.
On 05/01/22 at Wellingborough, acquired, used or had possession of criminal property, namely £480 cash; on 05/01/22 at Islip, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis with intent to supply it.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including a 90-day curfew monitored by an electronic tag. Ordered to complete 15 rehabilitation requirement days. IPhone to be forfeited and destroyed. Confiscation of £530 in cash.
Levi Marston
Hodge Way, Kettering. Age 23.
On 03/10/24 at Kettering, used Snapchat on his mobile device which he was prohibited from doing by a sexual harm prevention order; on 09/10/24 at Kettering, being a relevant offender, failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the notification requirements in that he failed to notify his supervising officer of a bank card; on 03/10/24 at Kettering, without reasonable excuse, had in his possession a mobile phone without notifying the Visor team; on 09/10/24 at Kettering, being a relevant offender, failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the notification requirements as in that he failed to notify his supervising officer of an online bank account.
Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 14 months.
Duncan Robertson
Manor House Close, Earls Barton. Age 63.
On 29/01/24 sent to a woman text messages which conveyed a message which was indecent or grossly offensive for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £200 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £80. Restraining order imposed.
Alan Kenrick
No fixed abode, formerly of Corby. Age 51.
On 04/01/24 at Corby without lawful excuse damaged a plant pot; on 04/01/24 at Corby without lawful excuse damaged a window.
Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for two weeks. Ordered to pay compensation of £656.80 and costs of £85. Restraining order imposed.
Ricky Buckland
Beanfield Avenue, Corby. Age 41.
On 03/07/24 drove a Peugeot 3008 in Copenhagen Road, Corby, otherwise than in accordance with a licence for that class of motor vehicle in that his licence has been revoked on medical grounds; on 03/07/24 at Copenhagen Road, Corby, being the driver of a Peugeot 3008 an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to a Jaguar X Type, and he failed to stop; on 03/07/24 drove a Peugeot 3008 in Copenhagen Road, Corby, with no insurance; on 03/07/24 at Copenhagen Road, Corby, being the driver of a Peugeot 3008 an accident occurred which the defendant failed to report to police.
Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with eight points. Fined £412 and ordered to pay costs of £130 and a surcharge of £154.
Nathan Capp
HMP Peterborough. Age 47.
On 24/05/24 drove a motor vehicle on Rockingham Road, Kettering, when the proportion of cocaine, namely 10ug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; on 24/05/24 drove a motor vehicle on Rockingham Road when the proportion of Benzoylecgonine in blood, namely 50ug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £85.