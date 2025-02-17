Who's been sentenced from Kettering, Birmingham, Corby, Rushden, Leighton Buzzard, Wellingborough and Luton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A round-up of court sentencings from North Northamptonshire

The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:

Sam Earl

London Road, Kettering. Age 32.

Sentencings at Northamptonshire Magistrates' and Crown Courts. Image: Court News Logo NW

On 10/11/24 at Kettering, used towards another, threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them; in Carrington Street, Kettering, was in possession of an offensive weapon, namely a large metal scaffolding pole.

Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 10 months.

Jaequan Blair

Grosvenor Avenue, Handsworth, Birmingham. Age 18.

On 24/12/24 at Silver Street, Kettering, had, without good reason, a knife.

Plea: Guilty. Six months in prison. To pay costs of £85.

Cameron Mead

Scotter Walk, Corby. Age 20.

On 27/12/24 at Cottingham Road, Corby, drove a Renault Clio after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 22 months. Fined £400, to pay costs of £85 and a £160 surcharge.

Kongres Muca

Grove Road, Rushden. Age 48.

On 28/05/24 assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 120 hours of alcohol abstinence monitoring, 30 rehabilitation activity days, and to pay a £114 surcharge. Restraining order imposed.

Michael O’Brien

Dunlop Close, Gretton Brook Road, Corby. Age 29.

On 28/05/24 at Corby, assaulted a police officer, acting in the exercise of his functions as such a worker, by beating him; on 28/05/24 at Corby, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. 11 months in prison.

Callum Mansfield Sturgess

Vandyke Road, Leighton Buzzard. Age 22.

On 24/07/24 at Kettering, used a vehicle with no insurance; otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fraudulently used a registration mark; drove a vehicle dangerously.

Plea: Guilty. Eight months in prison, suspended. Disqualified from driving for one year. To complete 20 rehabilitation activity days and 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £150 and a £187 surcharge.

Jack Gardner

Pope Road, Wellingborough. Age 45.

On 30/12/24 at Wellingborough, was in possession of an offensive weapon, namely a samurai sword; on 26/12/24 intentionally strangled a man; on 29/12/24 damaged a door belonging to Greatwell Homes.

Plea: Guilty. 13 months in prison suspended for two years. To abstain from alcohol for 59 days. To participate in 40 rehabilitation requirement days. To pay a £187 surcharge.

Patrick McDonagh

Cromwell Road, Luton. Age 24.

On 04/02/25 at Wellingborough stole a Beko washer dryer to the value of £269.99, belonging to B&Q.

Plea: Guilty. 12 month conditional discharge.

Simonas Sarakauskas

Handcross Court, Corby. Age 41.

On 04/02/2025 at Corby, breached the conditions of a restraining order imposed by Northamptonshire Magistrates’ Court on 20/03/24, by harassing a victim; on 10/02/24 at Cherry Hall Road, Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged a road sign to the value of £76.50 belonging to North Northamptonshire Council.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 150 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £76.50 and costs of £85.

Ebony Oneil

Jura Close, Corby. Age 19.

On 28/07/24 at Corby, assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. 12 month conditional discharge. To pay costs of £85 and a £26 surcharge.