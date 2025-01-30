Who's been sentenced from Kettering, Barton Seagrave, Peterborough, Corby, Woodford, Wellingborough, Desborough, Burton Latimer, Finedon, Raunds and Weldon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:

Maurice Latty

Queens Walk, Fletton, Peterborough. Age 29.

On 13/01/25 at Barton Road, Barton Seagrave, drove a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence; used that motor vehicle with no insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £794, to pay costs of £85 and a £286 surcharge.

James Adams

Cranford Road, Woodford.

On 21/01/24 at Pytchley Road, Kettering, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed to do so.

Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Fined £692, to pay costs of £775 and a £277 surcharge.

Valentin Tudor

Crawthorne Street, Eastfield, Peterborough.

On 02/11/24 at Rockingham Road, Corby, drove an Audi Q7 after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; drove with no insurance; drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. Fined £440, to pay costs of £85 and a £234 surcharge.

Dylan Finlay

Jackdaw Road, Corby, Age 22.

On 24/10/24 at Corby, used software or an application that can hide, obscure or mask files which he was prohibited from doing by a sexual risk order made by Northampton Magistrates Court on 18/10/23.

Adam Crampton

Knights Court, Wellingborough. Age 31.

On 16/09/24 at Wellingborough, stole toilet roll, beer and Monster, to the value of £39.65 belonging to Co-op; on 22/12/24 at Kettering had in his possession 1.29 grams of cannabis and cannabis resin; on 21/11/24 at Wellingborough, stole meat to the value of £77.40 belonging to Marks and Spencer; on 28/11/24 at Wellingborough stole meat to the value of £80 belonging to One Stop; on 17/09/24 at Wellingborough, stole detergent, beer and Red Bull to the value of £98.50 belonging to Co-op; on 11/11/24 at Wellingborough stole laundry products, to the value of £40 belonging to Heron Foods; on 08/09/2024, stole washing powder to the value of £97 belonging to One Stop; on 04/11/24, stole chocolate, sandwiches, crisps and sausages to the value of £146 belonging to One Stop; on 26/08/24, stole confectionary to the value of £100 belonging to One Stop; on 28/11/24 at Wellingborough assaulted a man by beating him; on 20/11/24 at Wellingborough stole 4 bottles of vodka to the value of £96; on 11/09/24, stole bottles of vodka to the value of £101 belonging to One Stop; on 17/11/24, stole chocolate, sandwiches and crisps to the value of £9.75 belonging to One Stop; on 14/09/24, stole meat, beer and Pepsi to the value of £34.90 belonging to Co-op.

Plea: Guilty. 42 weeks in prison. To pay compensation of £920.20.

Tiberius Cristea

Regent Street, Kettering. Age 45.

On 25/12/24 at Regent Street, Kettering, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 25 months. Fined £200, to pay costs of £85 and a £80 surcharge.

David Moorcroft

Heddles Way, Desborough. Age 34.

On 27/12/24 at Corby, drove a motor vehicle in Bideford Square after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Fined £600, to pay costs of £85 and a £240 surcharge.

Sophie Jarrett

Philips Field Close, Barton Seagrave. Age 38.

Between 25/07/23 and 27/09/223 at Barton Seagrave was concerned in the supplying of a quantity of cannabis; on 05/10/23 was in possession of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including a three month curfew and 15 rehabilitation activity days. To pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Andrew Brady

Beech Close, Corby. Age 32.

On 11/01/25 at Woodcock Street, Burton Latimer, drove a motor vehicle while disqualified from holding a driving licence; without insurance; was in possession of a quantity of cannabis.

Plea: Guilty. 26 weeks in prison. Disqualified from driving for four years and three months.

Michael Munro

Cransley Gardens, Corby. Age 33.

On 13/01/25 at Burton Latimer drove a motor vehicle on the A6 after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 96 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; drove while disqualified from holding a driving licence; drove with no insurance.

Plea: Guilty. 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. Ordered to complete 15 rehabilitation activity days, six months of alcohol treatment and 150 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 60 months.

Ben Molcher

Cromer Road, Finedon. Age 24.

On 24/03/24 at Kettering General Hospital, with intent to cause a victim harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, and the offence was racially aggravated.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, to pay costs of £85 and an £80 surcharge.

Joseph Duffy

Corby Road, Weldon. Age 42.

On 08/10/24 drove a black Honda Civic after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath. namely 138 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; drove with no insurance.

Plea: Guilty. 12 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months. Disqualified from driving for 32 months. To complete 200 hours of unpaid work. To pay £400 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Mark Clarke

NFA, Raunds. Age 36.

On 12/08/24 at Kettering assaulted a police officer by beating him; on 12/08/24 at Weekley Wood Justice Centre, criminally damaged a holding bay; on 12/08/24 at Kettering General Hospital was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £50, ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.