Who's been sentenced from Islip, Corby, Lowick, Rushden, Kettering, Rothwell and Higham Ferrers

A round-up of court sentencings from North Northamptonshire

The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:

Tommy Belcher

Counts Farm Road, Corby. Age 18.

On 25/02/25 at Counts Farm Road, Corby, had with him, without good reason or lawful authority, a meat cleaver.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including six months of mental health treatment, 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay a surcharge of £114.

Marian Cimpoeru

Blake Road, Corby. Age 39

On 26/08/24 at Silver Street, Kettering, having entered as a trespasser a building stole a saxophone, flute and piccolo.

Plea: Guilty. Four months in prison.

Tracey Rodgers

Midland Road, Higham Ferrers. Age 56.

On 14/01/25 at Rushden, made to police officers and police staff a threat to damage her own property, namely her house, in a way which she knew was likely to endanger the life of another.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days. To pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Alans Baumeistars

Deene Close, Corby. Age 30.

On 06/01/24 at Corby sent a voicemail and text message that were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £200, to pay costs of £85 and a £80 surcharge. Restraining order made.

Archie Hanwell

Burns Close, Earls Barton. Age 23.

On 31/03/25 at A45 Nene Valley Way, Rushden, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; on 14/04/25 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £1,076, to pay costs of £85 and a £430 surcharge.

Matthew Lucs

Dahlia Road, Kettering. Age 48.

On 15/04/25 at Kettering, without reasonable excuse used the Teleguard application, which he was prohibited from doing by a sexual harm prevention order made by Northampton Crown Court on 14/08/20; on 15/04/2025 deleted his internet history, which he was prohibited from doing by a sexual harm prevention order.

Plea: Guilty. 12 months in prison suspended for 24 months. 20 rehabilitation activity days. Costs of £85, surcharge of £187.

Richard Folwell

Hawkins Close, Rothwell. Age 67.

On 29/07/24 at Kettering had in his possession a quantity of cocaine; on 29/07/24 at Cheaney Street, Kettering drove a black Honda Civic when the proportion of cocaine in blood, namely 39mg per 100ml of blood, exceeded the specified limit; drove without a licence; drove without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 42 months. Fined £200, costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge. Community order including 15 rehabilitation activity days.

Anthony Colgan

Westfields Road, Corby. Age 36.

Between 01/03/24 and 31/03/24 at Corby, being a relevant sexual offender and subject to a notification order, failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the notification requirements in that he failed to notify police that he had obtained a passport; on 05/07/24, travelled abroad to Rome; on 26/03/25 failed to surrender to custody having been released on bail.

Plea: Guilty. 26 weeks in prison suspended for two years. Costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.

Aidan Reeve

Duck Street, Rushden. Age 20.

On 13/12/24 at Rushden assaulted a woman by beating her.

Community order including 15 rehabilitation activity days and 60 hours of unpaid work. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge. Restraining order imposed.

Jack Bradley

Hunslet House, Station Road, Corby. Age 21.

On 10/01/24 at Corby unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm upon a man.

Plea: Guilty. Eight months in prison suspended for 18 months. To complete 20 rehabilitation activity days and 180 hours of unpaid work. Compensation of £2,000, £187 surcharge.

Vittorio Massaro

Drayton Road, Lowick. Age 52.

On 18/08/24 used a Porsche on A14 bypass at Islip when there was no insurance in force.

Plea: Guilty. Licence endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £461, to pay costs of £130 and an £184 surcharge.

Jason Tones

Bideford Square, Corby. Age 47.

On 11/09/24 drove a Hyundai in Turner Road, Corby, without due care and attention in that he collided with the rear of another vehicle causing significant damage to both vehicles; failed to stop at the scene of a collision.

Plea: Guilty. Driving record endorsed with nine points. Fined £660, to pay costs of £130 and a £164 surcharge.

Kacper Chrzanowski

Wick Close, Corby. Age 19.

On 11/09/24 drove a Ford in Turner Road that was involved in an accident and he failed to report it within twenty-four hours of its occurrence.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with five penalty points. Fined £138, to pay costs of £130 and a £55 surcharge.