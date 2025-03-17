Who's been sentenced from Isham, Burton Latimer, Rushden, Kettering, Wellingborough, Higham Ferrers, Irthlingborough, Desborough
The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:
Ian Parker
HE Bates Way, Rushden. Age 69.
On 26/10/224 at Kettering, committed arson in that without lawful excuse damaged by fire a wheelie bin of a value.
Plea: Guilty. 20 rehabilitation activity days. To pay £500 costs and a £114 surcharge.
Ryan Lenton
East Avenue, Burton Latimer. Age 18.
On 14/12/24 used a BMW M Sport on A509 Kettering Road, Isham, with no insurance.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £250, costs of £100 and and £85 surcharge.
Vavilof Correia De Barros
Penrith Drive, Wellingborough. Age 34.
On 02/12/24 at Wellingborough, had in his possession a bluey grey XL Bully named Chico; allowed an XL Bully to stray.
Plea: Guilty. Destruction order to be implemented, unless the dog can be proven to be a non-banned breed within two months. Fined £276, to pay costs of £2,306.
Danny Bedford
Dalkeith Place,Kettering. Age 37.
On 24/01/25 at Rushden, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis; had with him at the A45 Higham Ferrers an offensive weapon, namely a knuckleduster; on 07/12/24 at Higham Ferrers stole two crates of Stella belonging to Co-op; on 13/12/24 at Higham Ferrers stole two crates of Stella belonging to Co-op.
Plea: Guilty. 90 day alcohol abstinence order imposed; 20 rehabilitation activity days; to pay compensation of £216, costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.
Mark Cope
Wellingborough Road, Irthlingborough. Age 54.
On 05/10/24 used a Vauxhall Astra on St Boltophs Road, Kettering, when there was no insurance or MOT test certificate in force covering that use of the vehicle.
Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six penalty points, fined £160, to pay costs of £85 and a £40 surcharge.
Darcie Abraham
Ferrestone Road, Wellingborough. Age 24.
On 30/01/2025 at The Pyghtle, Wellingborough, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 101 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 28 months. Fined £200, to pay costs of £85 and a £80 surcharge.
Martin Gori
Regent Street, Kettering. Age 34.
On 15/02/2025 at Northampton Road, Kettering, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £276, to pay costs of £85 and a £110 surcharge.
Cameron Johnson
Dunkirk Avenue, Desborough. Age 22.
On 04/02/25 at Kettering, assaulted a man by beating him; had with him in a public place, namely Queen Street, Kettering, an offensive weapon, namely a baseball bat.
Plea: Guilty. 30 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months. To comply with a six month mental health treatment order, 33 rehabilitation activity days and to complete 200 hours of unpaid work. To pay £500 in compensation.
Ionut Petcu
Edinburgh Road, Kettering. Age 36.
On 16/02/25 at Northampton, when suspected of having been in charge of a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis failed, without reasonable excuse, to do so.
Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with ten points. Fined £438, to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £175.