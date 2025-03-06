Who's been sentenced from Irthlingborough, Rothwell, Kettering, Birmingham, Wellingborough, Market Harborough, Oadby, Corby, Harrow and Rushden
The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:
Joshawn Johnson-Grant
Sycamore Road, Soho, Birmingham. Age 23.
On 14/05/24 at Olympic Way, Wellingborough, having entered as a trespasser, stole therein an envelope containing £5,500 in cash.
Plea: Guilty. 40 months in prison. To pay a surcharge of £228.
Jordan Small
Charles Street, Corby. Age 28.
On 06/08/24 at Kettering, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis; drove a motor vehicle in Canon Street, Kettering, when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in blood, namely 9.8ug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £240. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £96.
Anthony Rawle
Cherry Street, Irthlingborough. Age 33.
On 29/09/24 at Kettering stole items to the value of £77 belonging to Co-Op; on 17/10/24 at stole meat to the value of £50 belonging to Co-Op.
Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty. Imprisoned for 28 weeks. To pay costs of £650.
James O’Brien
Greenacres, Market Harborough. Age 19.
On 31/07/24 at Corby, stole items of clothing to the value of £194, belonging to Next; 03/08/24 at Corby stole items of clothing to the value of £132, belonging to Next.
Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £326. Fined £788. To pay costs of £85 and a £311 surcharge.
Klodjan Drazhi
Brampton Grove, Kenton, Harrow. Age 22.
On 13/02/25 at Oakley Road, Corby, used a motor vehicle when there was not in force a policy of insurance; drove with no licence; at Morrisons, Oakley Road, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis; had in his possession four snap bags of cocaine.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days and 80 hours of unpaid work. Driving licence endorsed with eight penalty points. Fined £160.
Edward Dawson
HMP Peterborough. Age 44.
On 14/05/2024 at Kettering, assaulted a risk management officer acting in the exercise of her functions, by beating her.
Plea: Guilty. Six weeks in prison. To pay £50 compensation.
Darren Stewart
Bideford Square, Corby. Age 51.
On 25/06/24 at Rothwell, had in his possession a weapon designed for the discharge of PAVA spray; had in his possession a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of an electric shock.
Plea: Guilty. 12 month conditional discharge. Weapons confiscated. To pay costs of £85 and a £26 surcharge.
Jaspal Singh
Coombe Rise, Oadby, Leicester. Age 28.
On 21/04/23 at Corby, drove an Audi Q4 dangerously on Lloyds Road, Corby.
Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty.
Community order including 240 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Ordered to pay £150 in costs and a £114 surcharge.
Lee Sheerin
Alfred Street, Kettering. Age 34.
On 23/12/24 and 26/01/25 entered Rowlett Road, Corby, which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order imposed by Northampton Magistrates Court on 31/10/22; was in possession of cannabis.
Plea: Guilty. 34 weeks in prison. Indefinite restraining order imposed.
Laura Moldovan
Gordon Street, Kettering. Age 23.
On 08/02/25 at Northampton was in charge of a white BMW in Market Street, Northampton, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with ten penalty points. Fined £233, to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £93.
Aniko Mizak
Blinco Road, Rushden. Age 39.
On 09/02/205 at Corby drove a Ford Focus in Parkland Gateway, Corby,, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Fined £253, to pay £85 costs and a surcharge of £101.
Lee Allen
Station Road, Irthlingborough. Age 35.
On 10/02/25 at used a motor vehicle in Northampton Road, Rushden, when there was not in force a policy of insurance; drove while disqualified.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 6 months. Fined £240, to pay costs of £85 and a £96 surcharge.