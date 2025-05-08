Who's been sentenced from Higham Ferrers, Wellingborough, Cranford, Corby, Middleton, Kettering, Raunds, Rushden, Barton Seagrave and Burton Latimer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A round-up of court sentencings from North Northamptonshire

The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:

Curtis Dennison

Lindisfarne Road, Corby. Age 30.

On 21/09/24 at Ashley Road, Middleton, being the driver of a Ford Fiesta, an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to trees and hedgerow, and he failed to report the accident within 24 hours; on 21/09/24 caused a vehicle to pose an unnecessary obstruction in that he had abandoned it following a collision with debris scattered across the road and without the hazard lights activated.

Plea: Guilty. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £750, to pay costs of £100 and a £300 surcharge.

Brian Mulrainey

Stephenson Way, Corby. Age 52.

On 27/09/24 entered The Dolls Salon, High Street, Corby, as a trespasser with intent to steal.

Plea: Guilty. Nine months in prison. To pay a surcharge of £187.

Keith Andrew Wardally

Marion Square, Kettering. Age 40.

Complaint for committal to prison for non-payment of £5,876.91 in child support.

Order: To pay £5,876.91 in default or serve 28 days in prison suspended.

Aiden Robertson

Cameron Close, Corby. Age 24.

Complaint for committal to prison for non-payment of £1,175.85 in child support.

Order: To pay £1,220.85, at a rate of £40 every 28 days, or serve 21 days in prison suspended.

Ashley Garner

Glovers Lane, Raunds. Age 29.

Complaint for committal to prison for non-payment of £3,637.22 in child support.

Order: To pay £3,637.22 in default, at a rate of £395 every 28 days, or serve 28 days in prison suspended.

James Donald Albert Treadwell

Moore Road, Rushden. Age 36.

On 17/04/2025 at Higham Ferrers breached a domestic violence protection order made by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 29/03/25 in that he was within a property which he was prohibited from visiting.

Plea: Admits breach. Fined £50.

Rosie Elmore

Manor Road, Barton Seagrave. Age 30.

On 11/01/25 at Kettering, knowingly and without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, kept a child away from his responsible person.

Plea: Guilty. 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. Costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.

Teddy Vito

Jay Road, Corby. Age 38.

On 05/04/25 at Kettering, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so; on 22/04/25 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 120 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Esther Towns

Stamford Road, Kettering. Age 45.

On 03/05/23 at Burton Latimer, caused serious injury to a man by driving a vehicle on the A6 bypass without due care and attention.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including a six month electronically-monitored curfew. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Aaron Rendell

Penrith Drive, Raunds. Age 25.

On 23/06/23 at Wellingborough, assaulted a man thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm.

Plea: Guilty. 20 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. To complete 20 rehabilitation activity days and 100 hours of unpaid work. £1,000 in compensation, costs of £400 and a £154 surcharge.

Victoria Wood

Aspen Close, Rushden. Age 39.

On 24/08/24 at Billing Aquadrome, drove a Vauxhall Corsa dangerously; drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. 12 months in prison suspended for 16 months. 120 days of alcohol abstinence monitoring. Six months of mental health treatment, 15 rehabilitation activity days. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Costs of £85 and a £187 surcharge.

Julie Auld

High Street, Cranford. Age 52.

On 22/09/24 stole tools, of a value unknown; damaged a vehicle to the value £9,429.

Plea: Guilty. Compensation of £729, fined £691, costs of £85 and a £276 surcharge.

Kaden Prickett

Kilnway, Wellingborough. Age 19.

On 02/03/25 at Shelley Road, Wellingborough, drove a Ford Fiesta with no insurance; drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; drove without wearing a seatbelt; drove without due care and attention in that he collided with a parked vehicle, causing it to shunt forward into another parked vehicle resulting in damage to all three vehicles.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £600. Driving licence endorsed with nine points. Costs of £130 and a £264 surcharge.

Patrick Leslie

St Margaret’s Avenue, Higham Ferrers. Age 59.

On 08/11/24 at the A6 / A45 / Station Road roundabout at Higham Ferrers, drove without due care and attention in that he failed to recognise his vehicle travelling forward when stopped at traffic lights, causing it to collide with the rear of the vehicle in front, causing damage; failed to stop at the scene of an accident; being the driver of a BMW, an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to a Toyota, and he failed to report the accident at a police station within 24 hours.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with five penalty points. Fined £884, to pay costs of £130 and a £354 surcharge.