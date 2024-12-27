Who's been sentenced from Higham Ferrers, Kettering, Burton Latimer, Middleton, Corby, Raunds and Rothwell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A round-up of sentencings in North Northamptonshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:

Jason Barrett

Bellway Close, Kettering. Age 41.

The latest results from Northamptonshire Magistrates' and Crown Courts

On 05/07/24 at Kettering, had in his possession a dog to which section 1 of the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 applied, namely an XL Bully type dog named Roscoe which had not been neutered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Fined £40 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £16. Contingent destruction order made, compelling the defendant to get the dog neutered.

Caitlin Colburn

Latimer Close, Burton Latimer. Age 26.

On 09/11/24 at Stamford Road, Kettering, used a motor vehicle when there was not in force in relation to that use such a policy of insurance; on 09/11/24, used a motor vehicle while disqualified from driving.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with 6 points. Fined £240 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a surcharge of £96.

Simon Singh

St John’s Road, Kettering. Age 39.

On 27/11/24 at Kettering, without lawful excuse, damaged a rear ground floor window of an unknown value, belonging to a woman; On 27/11/24 damaged a vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Fined £333 and ordered to pay compensation of £400.

Miley Doran

Oakley Park, Ashley Road, Middleton. Age 27.

On 22/08/24 drove a Ford Transit vehicle in Oakley Road carrying a large amount of crushed concrete that was not secured.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £440 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £176 and costs of £90.

Fungai Madombwe

Margaret Road, Kettering. Age 35.

Between 29/03/24 and 31/03/24 pursued a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of a woman in that he repeatedly unwantedly approached her and tried to dance with her in the Palace Club, Wellingborough, approached her and offered her a lift home outside the club, momentarily followed her on foot, followed her in his car, blocked her path with his car and continued to pester her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plea: Guilty. Community order including a three month curfew, a 30 day rehabilitation requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work. Ordered to pay costs of £85.

Abigail Tartaglia

Scott Avenue, Rothwell. Age 20.

On 28/03/24 at Rothwell, assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including a 40 day rehabilitation requirement and 40 hours of unpaid work. Ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

Jake Ibbitson

Swan Close, Raunds. Age 27.

On 19/11/24 at Rushden used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress; On 19/11/24 assaulted a woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Eight weeks in prison suspended for 18 months. Ordered to pay compensation of £100 and costs of £85.

Stuart Faulkner

Oakley Road, Corby. Age 47.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 25/03/24 at Kettering General Hospital used towards a woman, threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against her.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £50 and ordered to pay compensation of £25 and costs of £85.

Emma Wood

Meadow Road, Kettering. Age 32.

On 10/08/24 at Winchester Road, Rushden, assaulted a woman by beating her; on 10/08/24 at Weekley Wood Justice Centre, Kettering, with intent to cause a police officer harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated; on 27/09/24 and 25/11/24 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northampton Magistrates' Court.

Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty in absence. 16 weeks in prison. Ordered to pay £125 in compensation and £85 in costs.

Robert Foord

High Street, Kettering. Age 52.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 16/10/24 at Kettering, without reasonable excuse, failed to notify relationships which he was should have done according to a sexual risk order made by Northamptonshire Magistrates Court on 09/05/24; on 02/10/24 disposed of his mobile phone without authorisation; on 16/10/24 downloaded AVG software cleaning app; on 16/10/24 at being a relevant offender, failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the notification requirements by failing to notify a name or alias; on 16/10/24 downloaded Grindr.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including a 25 day rehabilitation requirement and 120 hours of unpaid work. Ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.

Gary Reid

Ennerdale Road, Corby. Age 47.

On 23/11/24 at Rockingham Road, Corby, drove a Citroen van after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Fined £400 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £160.

Michael Gee

Williams Way, Higham Ferrers. Age 43.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 21/04/24 drove a Yamaha motorcycle on the A6 at Rushden at a speed exceeding the legal limit of 70 miles per hour. The speed recorded was 105 miles per hour.

Plea: Guilty by SJP. Licence endorsed with six penalty points. Fined £715 and ordered to pay costs of £110 and a surcharge of £286.