Who's been sentenced from Finedon, Corby, Uppingham, Kettering, Wellingborough and Bozeat
The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:
Craig Green
Stoney Piece Close, Bozeat. Age 38.
On 10/06/24 at The Post Office, Wollaston, having entered as a trespasser, stole three bottles of vodka to the value of £26.37.
Plea: Guilty. 12 month conditional discharge. To pay costs of £85 and a £26 surcharge.
Annette Sutherland
Heathfield Walk, Corby. Age 51.
On 06/07/24 at Corby assaulted a man by beating him; on 15/06/24 at Corby assaulted a man by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. 12 month conditional discharge. Costs of £85, surcharge of £26.
Kialeigh Steels
The Embankment, Wellingborough. Age 19.
On 09/03/24 at Corby assaulted a man by beating him; on 09/03/24 at Corby dishonestly received stolen goods belonging to Farmfoods.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 25 rehabilitation activity days. To pay compensation of £50 and costs of £85.
Eguono Evwodere
Cartmel Drive, Corby. Age 56.
On 22/09/24 at the Criminal Justice Centre, Northampton, intentionally exposed his genitals; assaulted a police constable acting in the exercise of his duty by beating him.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 40 rehabilitation activity days and 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.
Darryl Coltens
Highfield Crescent, Kettering. Age 25.
On 06/12/24 at Newland Street had in his possession a quantity of cannabis; had in his possession without lawful authority, in a public place, a lock knife.
Plea: Guilty. Nine months in prison.
Kyle Miller
Irthlingborough Road, Finedon. Age 30.
On 20/06/24 drove a Mercedes on the A45 Nene Valley Way without due care and attention, colliding with the vehicle in front, causing damage to that vehicle and slight injury to the driver.
Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with seven points. Fined £120 and to pay costs of £48 and a surcharge of £114.
Jose Leal
Barton Square, Corby. Age 42.
On 08/05/24 at Harborough Road, Stoke Albany, while driving a Hyundai, failed to report the accident; failed to stop following the accident,
Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with 5 points. Fined £461 and ordered to pay costs of £130 and a £184 surcharge.
Dominic Slevin
Wilmington Walk, Corby. Age 49.
On 03/07/24 at Beanfield Avenue, while driving a Toyota, failed to report an accident; failed to stop after that accident; drove without due care and attention.
Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six points, to pay a fine of £440, costs of £130 and a surcharge of £528.
Zarrac Carter
Branston Road, Uppingham. Age 38.
On 11/06/24, at Rockingham Road, Kettering, overtook another car on a pedestrian crossing area.
Plea: Guilty. Driving record endorsed with 3 points, fined £146, to pay costs of £130.