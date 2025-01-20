Who's been sentenced from Finedon, Corby, Uppingham, Kettering, Wellingborough and Bozeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:

Craig Green

Stoney Piece Close, Bozeat. Age 38.

On 10/06/24 at The Post Office, Wollaston, having entered as a trespasser, stole three bottles of vodka to the value of £26.37.

Plea: Guilty. 12 month conditional discharge. To pay costs of £85 and a £26 surcharge.

Annette Sutherland

Heathfield Walk, Corby. Age 51.

On 06/07/24 at Corby assaulted a man by beating him; on 15/06/24 at Corby assaulted a man by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. 12 month conditional discharge. Costs of £85, surcharge of £26.

Kialeigh Steels

The Embankment, Wellingborough. Age 19.

On 09/03/24 at Corby assaulted a man by beating him; on 09/03/24 at Corby dishonestly received stolen goods belonging to Farmfoods.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 25 rehabilitation activity days. To pay compensation of £50 and costs of £85.

Eguono Evwodere

Cartmel Drive, Corby. Age 56.

On 22/09/24 at the Criminal Justice Centre, Northampton, intentionally exposed his genitals; assaulted a police constable acting in the exercise of his duty by beating him.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 40 rehabilitation activity days and 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.

Darryl Coltens

Highfield Crescent, Kettering. Age 25.

On 06/12/24 at Newland Street had in his possession a quantity of cannabis; had in his possession without lawful authority, in a public place, a lock knife.

Plea: Guilty. Nine months in prison.

Kyle Miller

Irthlingborough Road, Finedon. Age 30.

On 20/06/24 drove a Mercedes on the A45 Nene Valley Way without due care and attention, colliding with the vehicle in front, causing damage to that vehicle and slight injury to the driver.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with seven points. Fined £120 and to pay costs of £48 and a surcharge of £114.

Jose Leal

Barton Square, Corby. Age 42.

On 08/05/24 at Harborough Road, Stoke Albany, while driving a Hyundai, failed to report the accident; failed to stop following the accident,

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with 5 points. Fined £461 and ordered to pay costs of £130 and a £184 surcharge.

Dominic Slevin

Wilmington Walk, Corby. Age 49.

On 03/07/24 at Beanfield Avenue, while driving a Toyota, failed to report an accident; failed to stop after that accident; drove without due care and attention.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six points, to pay a fine of £440, costs of £130 and a surcharge of £528.

Zarrac Carter

Branston Road, Uppingham. Age 38.

On 11/06/24, at Rockingham Road, Kettering, overtook another car on a pedestrian crossing area.

Plea: Guilty. Driving record endorsed with 3 points, fined £146, to pay costs of £130.