Who's been sentenced from Desborough, Wellingborough, Basildon, Kettering, Great Cransley, Barton Seagrave, Great Oakley, Cranford, Finedon, Sheffield and Rothwell

By Northants Telegraph reporters
Published 14th Apr 2025, 05:00 BST
A round-up of court sentencings from North Northamptonshire

The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:

Joshua Bradley

Lyveden Place, Kettering. Age 30.

Sentencings at Northamptonshire Magistrates' and Crown Courts. Image: Court News Logo NWSentencings at Northamptonshire Magistrates' and Crown Courts. Image: Court News Logo NW
On 26/01/25 at Kettering drove a motor vehicle while disqualified from holding a driving licence; drove with no insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 16 weeks. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. To pay costs of £85.

Natasha Cox

Lyveden Place, Kettering. Age 32.

On 26/01/225 at Kettering, permitted Joshua Bradley to use a motor vehicle without insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with six points. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a £48 surcharge.

Dominic Watts

Reed Avenue, Desborough. Age 31.

On 19/03/25 at Eden Street, Kettering, drove an Audi A4 while disqualified from holding a driving licence; drove with no insurance.

Plea: Guilty. 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. To complete 180 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85.

Asher Browne

Broomfields, Pitsea, Basildon, Essex. Age 23.

On 01/06/24 at Sainsbury’s, Northampton Road, Wellingborough, stole Ferrero Rocher, washing powder and Haribo sweets to the value of £200.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days. Fined £120, £200 compensation and £85 costs.

Michael Guilfoyle

Olympic Way, Kettering. Age 22.

On 13/10/24 at Loddington Road, Cransley, drove a motor vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, in blood, namely 2.7 microgrammes of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 27 months. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days and 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Dean Turner

Broadway, Barton Seagrave. Age 42.

On 18/05/24 at High Street, Cranford, had with him two kitchen knives.

Plea: Not guilty. Found guilty at trial. Community order including 15 rehabilitation activity days and 60 hours of unpaid work. To pay a £114 surcharge.

Shaun Bolger

Greatholm, Great Oakley. Age 32.

On 24/03/25 and on 27/03/25 at Northampton breached a domestic violence protection order made by Northampton Magistrates Court on 11/03/25 in that he had contact with the complainant.

Plea: Admits breach. Fined £100.

Wayne David Frederick

Shearwater Lane, Wellingborough. Age 58.

Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order made by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court on 12/12/2024 by failing to attend an initial office visit. Re-sentenced for original offence of, on 26/10/24 at Wellingborough had, without good reason, in a public place, a blade.

Plea: Admits. 12 weeks in prison.

Punithaseelan Thinesh

Union Street, Finedon. Age 35.

On 23/02/24 at McDonalds, Enstone Court, Wellingborough, was in charge of a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for three months. Fined £380. To pay costs of £650 and a £152 surcharge.

Findlay Clasper

Derwent Villa, Fidlers Well, Bamford, Sheffield. Age 21.

On 07/11/24 at Rothwell Truckstop, A14, drove a motor vehicle when the proportion of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood, namely 3.7 microgrammes per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £120, costs of £84 and a £114 surcharge.

