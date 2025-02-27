Who’s been sentenced from Cottingham, Wollaston, Corby, Kettering, Finedon and Oundle

Northamptonshire Telegraph Court News logo

A round-up of court sentencings from North Northamptonshire

The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:

Colin McBlain

Welland View Road, Cottingham. Age 51.

On 30/12/24 at Kettering, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 200 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 28 months. To pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Tyler Adrian David Butcher

Sturton Walk, Corby. Age 18.

On 11/11/24 used an unregistered off-road motorcycle when there was no insurance in place; otherwise in accordance with a licence.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £160, to pay a £64 surcharge and £90 costs. Licence endorsed with six penalty points.

Neil O’Boyle

Rossetti Road, Corby. Age 47.

Between 27/01/25 and 31/01/25 breached a domestic violence protection order by communicating with a woman by hand written letter and text message.

Plea: Admits breach. Fined £150, to pay costs of £189.

Dale McGeorge

Highfield Road, Kettering. Age 31.

On 22/06/24 at Kettering, assaulted a woman by beating her; between 19/06/24 and 22/06/24 assaulted a second woman by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. To pay compensation of £100.

John Dennis Toghill

Ashurst Crescent, Corby. Age 41. Between 22/02/21 and 30/04/21 stole a laptop belonging to Remote Trauma Limited; used a company fuel card to obtain excessive amounts of diesel.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £2,159, to pay compensation of £1,679. 29, a surcharge of £190 and costs of £85.

Andrew Burke

Duck End, Wollaston. Age 52.

On 07/06/24 unlawfully and maliciously inflicted grievous bodily harm upon a person.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 200 hours of unpaid work. To pay compensation of £2100, costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

John Maycock

Edith Close, Finedon. Age 42.

On 15/10/24 used a mobile device without informing the police, which he was prohibited from doing by a sexual risk order made by Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 19/12/2023.

Plea: Admits breach. Fined £155, to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £62.

Vinnie Brown

Duke Street, Kettering. Age 22.

On 21/12/24 at Avondale Road, Kettering, used a motor vehicle when there was not in force a policy of insurance; drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Fined £415, disqualified from driving for 14 months, to pay costs of £85 and a £332 surcharge.

Tom Smallman

Chestnut Avenue, Kettering. Age 24.

On 22/01/25 at Kettering when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, failed without reasonable excuse to do so.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 100 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for two years. To pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Lee Dixon

Market Place, Oundle. Age 54.

On 23/01/25 at Princewood Road, Corby, used a motor vehicle when there was not in force a policy of insurance; drove while disqualified.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £289. To pay costs of £85.

Desmond Roche

Neale Close, Wollaston. Age 57.

On 05/03/24 at Lynchwood, Peterborough drove an Audi A3 after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit: on 17/04/24 at Peterborough failed, without reasonable cause, to surrender to custody at Peterborough Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Fined £300. To pay costs of £85 and a £120 surcharge.