Who's been sentenced from Corby, Wollaston, Wellingborough, Little Irchester, Rushden, Irthlingborough, Kettering, Rothwell and Stafford

The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:

A round-up of court sentencings from North Northamptonshire

Dexter Linden

HMP Peterborough. Age 38.

On 09/11/24 without lawful excuse, at Corby, damaged an internal door.

Plea: Guilty. 12 month conditional discharge, to pay £100 in compensation. Ten year restraining order imposed.

Gavin John Fermi

Park Street, Wollaston. Age 21.

On 30/06/24 at the A45, Great Billing, drove a Yamaha motorcycle at a speed of 94 mph.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for six months. Fined £400, to pay costs of £110 and a £160 surcharge.

Marshall Ronald Rayner

Green Close, Irthlingborough. Age 51.

On 23/06/24 at the A6 in Rushden drove a Land Rover at a speed of 102 mph.

Plea: Guilty. Driving record endorsed with six points. Fined £576, to pay costs of £110 and a £230 surcharge.

Pricilla Hove

Mendip Way, Corby. Age 50.

On 21/09/24 at Bangrave Road, Corby, drove a BMW without due care and attention in that she accelerated aggressively in what appeared to be a race away from traffic lights, before missing a red light and failing to see illuminated blue lights of the police car; at Bangrave Road, failed to comply with the indication given by a traffic sign.

Plea: Not guilty. Found Guilty by magistrates. Licence endorsed with five penalty points. Fined £438, to pay £500 costs and £175 surcharge.

Henry Williams

Rose Close, Rothwell. Age 38.

On 20/12/24 at Kettering, without reasonable excuse, contacted a woman via text message which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining imposed by Northampton Crown Court on 14/03/24.

Plea: Guilty. 80 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85.

Connor Holland

No fixed abode. Age 29.

On 04/03/25 at Kettering had in his possession, 2 tablets of diazepam; had in his possession 11 wraps of crack cocaine.

Plea: Guilty. Two weeks in prison.

Darren Munt

No fixed abode, Rushden. Age 36.

On 11/06/24 at Rushden, without lawful excuse, damaged a strimmer, hoover, fence, and dining chair, of an unknown value belonging to a woman.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 20 rehabilitation activity days. To pay £165 in compensation and £85 costs. Restraining order imposed.

Laszlo Szabo

Somerville Square, Stafford. Age 30.

On 29/08/2024 drove an Audi A6 on A14 bypass, Kettering, without due care and attention in that they tailgated an HGV and then proceeded to undertake as the HGV was attempting to move lanes; without lawful authority or excuse; wilfully obstructed the free passage along a highway.

Plea: Guilty. Driving licence endorsed with nine points. Fined £240, to pay £130 costs.

Michael Robinson

Chester Road, Rushden. Age 36.

On 17/08/24 at Milton Road, Little Irchester, an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle, and not providing his name and address, he then failed to report the accident at a police station.

Plea: No plea entered. Found guilty in absence. Driving licence endorsed with five penalty points. Fined £440, to pay costs of £130 and a £176 surcharge.

Mariusz Grzywaczewski

Swinburne Road, Wellingborough. Age 49.

On 10/08/24 drove a Honda vehicle in Burns Road, Wellingborough, without due care and attention in that they collided with the rear nearside of a Ford C-Max which was travelling in front causing the Honda to spin 180 degrees, causing damage to both vehicles and injury to the other driver and the defendant’s passenger.

Plea: No plea entered. Found guilty in absence. Driving licence endorsed with seven penalty points. Fined £120, to pay costs of £130 and a £48 surcharge.