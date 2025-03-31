Who’s been sentenced from Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough, Milton Keynes and Rushden
The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:
Emma Wood
Meadow Road, Kettering. Age 32.
On 24/01/25 at Wellingborough used towards a woman, threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against her; on 02/02/25 at Kettering, assaulted a police officer acting in the exercise of his functions as such a worker, by beating him; on or about 17/02/25 failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court, having been released on bail.
Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 10 weeks.
Craig Gilson
Highbrook, Corby. Age 40.
On02/02/25 at Kettering, drove a Vauxhall Astra on the A43 after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. Fined £430, to pay costs of £85 and a £172 surcharge.
Kyle Wilson
Lulworth Walk, Corby. Age 24.
On 19/04/24 at Corby, assaulted two women thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm; without lawful excuse, criminally damaged a light switch and television.
Plea: Guilty. 22 months in prison, suspended for 16 months. To complete 35 rehabilitation activity days and 120 hours of unpaid work. To pay a surcharge of £187.
Viorel Lechintan
Gold Street, Wellingborough. Age 55.
On 11/01/25 at Holland and Barrett, Wellingborough, stole CBD products to the value of £349.95.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including four months of alcohol treatment and 15 rehabilitation activity days. Compensation of £349.95 and £85 costs.
Francesca Simons
St James’ Close, Kettering. Age 37.
On 16/08/24 at the A509 Wellingborough, drove a silver Renault Megane after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood, namely 251 milligrams of alcohol per 100ml of blood, exceeded the prescribed limit.
Plea: Guilty. Community order including 10 rehabilitation activity days and 60 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for two years. To pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.
John Joyce
Dunlop Close, Corby. Age 35.
On 09/08/24 at Corby, jointly stole five 25 litre bottles of chemicals valued at £910.82 belonging to PDI International.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £120 to pay compensation of £100 and costs of £550.
Blayne Prickett
Hazelwood Court, Kettering. Age 32.
On 17/11/24 at Silver Street, Kettering, used towards a man, threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against him; was in possession of a Class-A drug at Weekley Wood Justice Centre.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £420, to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £168.
Calvin Scott
Goudhurst Court, Milton Keynes. Age 28.
On 17/10/22 at Adnitt Road, Rushden, had in his possession 13 wraps of cocaine.
Plea: Guilty. Fined £300. To pay costs of £85.