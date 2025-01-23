Northamptonshire Telegraph Court News logo

A round-up of court sentencings from North Northamptonshire

The following people have recently been sentenced at Northamptonshire Crown and Magistrates’ Courts:

Jane Hill

Stephenson Way, Corby. Age 39.

On 28/11/24 failed to surrender to custody at Lincoln Magistrates' Court; on 11/11/24 at Waitrose, Stamford, stole meat and alcohol to the value of £822.57; on 07/09/24 at Co-Op, Occupation road, Corby, stole items to the value of £228.84; on 03/07/24 at Corby, stole toiletries to the value of £87.38 belonging to Home Bargains; on 23/07/24 at Corby, stole laundry products to the value of £64.73 belonging to Home Bargains; on 24/09/24 at Corby, stole 5 bottles of Champagne to the value of £250 belonging to Marks and Spencer; on 20/10/24 at Corby, stole laundry products to the value of £100 belonging to Co-Op, Occupation Road, Corby; on 05/11/24 at Corby, stole laundry products and alcohol to the value of £82.10 belonging to Co-Op; on 16/09/24 at Corby, stole laundry products to the value of £98.55 belonging to Co-Op; on 13/12/24 at Corby, stole gift box sets to the value of £455 belonging to Boots.

Plea: Guilty. Imprisoned for 30 weeks.

Craig Edgington

Tithe Barn Close, Raunds. Age 38.

On 22/03/24 at the A45 Great Doddington drove a motor vehicle while using a mobile telephone; drove a motor vehicle with no insurance.

Plea: Guilty. Six penalty points, fined £284, to pay costs of £310 and a £114 surcharge.

Charlotte Snoad

Central Avenue, Kettering. Age 19.

On 17/05/24 at Kettering assaulted a police constable acting in the exercise of her functions, by beating her.

Plea: Guilty. Community order including 100 days of alcohol abstinence monitoring and a 30 day rehabilitation activity. To pay compensation of £199.00.

Amy Dyne-Ramsay

Bedford Road, Rushden. Age 30.

On 08/07/24 at the A6 in Rushden, drove a Mercedes A180 when the proportion of cocaine, in blood, namely 22 micrograms of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit; drove a Mercedes A180 when the proportion of Benzoylecgonine, in blood, namely 240 micrograms of drug per litre of blood, exceeded the specified limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 15 months. Fined £120, to pay costs of £85 and a £96 surcharge.

Veaceslav Stepco

Buckfast Square, Corby. Age 39.

On 15/12/24 at Corby drove a motor vehicle in Lloyds Road after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for twelve months. Fined £519, ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £208 surcharge.

Barbara Kluczniok

Russell Street, Kettering. Age 46.

On 15/12/24 at Orion Way, Kettering, drove a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 101 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for two years. Community order including 10 rehabilitation activity days, 100 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge.

Ioana Daly

Epsom Walk, Corby. Age 30.

On 13/05/24 drove an Audi in Sower Leys Road, Corby, without due care and attention in that she failed to give way at a junction which then caused her vehicle to collide with another, causing it to roll.

Plea: Guilty. Six penalty points. Fined £166 and ordered to pay £230 costs and a £66 surcharge.

Gerald Bentley

Malham Court, Wellingborough. Age 47.

On 21/07/24 at Wellingborough drove a motor vehicle in Northampton Road when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Benzoylecgonine in blood, namely 240ug, exceeded the specified limit of 50ug.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. To complete 50 hours of unpaid work. To pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £114.

Jordan Turicchi

Spencer Road, Wellingborough. Age 23.

On 12/12/24 at Dulley Avenue, Wellingborough, used a motor vehicle with no insurance; after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath, namely 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeded the prescribed limit; was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour.

Plea: Guilty. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Fined £160, ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £112.